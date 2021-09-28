NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Rams takeover one spot; Packers re-enter top 10

The Packers make their way back into the Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings top 10 while the Seahawks are the only team from last week to drop out of the top 10.

LOS ANGELES — After three weeks, we're left with five undefeated teams and five teams who remain winless.

Week 3 was full of thrillers and a handful of upset wins, as well as some close battles between similarly-ranked teams.

So how did that affect our NFL Power Rankings from last week?

This year, the Locked On Podcast Network and TEGNA sports departments have teamed up to vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts and TEGNA sports journalists ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the voting averages created the official power rankings.

Week 4 power rankings notes:

Rams, Bucs flip 1/2 spots after Rams defeat Bucs in L.A.

Seahawks only team to fall out of Top 10 from last week.

Packers move back into Top 10.

Bengals rise 7 spots, Vikings rise 6 spots.

Jets takeover No. 32 slot from Jaguars.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Ranking last week: 2

Last week result: 34-24 win over Bucs.

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/1

The Los Angeles Rams are our first unanimous No. 1 in our NFL Power Rankings this year. The Rams collected all the first place votes after their 34-24 win over last week's No. 1 and defending champion Tampa Bay. The Rams look elite on both sides of the ball, the Matthew Stafford addition is more than paying off and they are cruising. They have a huge matchup next Sunday against the 3-0 Arizona Cardinals in L.A.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ranking last week: 1

Last week result: 34-24 loss to Rams

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/5

The Tampa Bay Bucs drop out of the one spot in our Power Rankings for the first time this season after their 34-24 loss to the Rams in L.A. The Bucs only drop one slot to 2. Tom Brady makes his return to New England next week as they look to bounce back against the Patriots.

3. Buffalo Bills

Ranking last week: 4

Last week result: 43-21 win over WFT

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/5

The Bills move back up to the No. 3 slot, where they started in our preseason Power Ranking, after they thumped the Washington Football Team and the Kansas City Chiefs lost for the second-straight week. The Bills are 2-1 after dropping their Week 1 game against the Steelers. They'll have a good opportunity to move to 3-1 against Houston next week.

4. Baltimore Ravens

Ranking last week: 5

Last week result: 19-17 win over Lions

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/12

The Ravens were close to falling a few slots out of their 5 ranking from last week but Justin Tucker hit an NFL-record 66-yard field goal to win over Detroit 19-17. Because the Chiefs lost again, the Ravens overtake them (after their Week 2 36-35 win over Kansas City as well). The Ravens survived the scare and remain top five. Was their poor performance against Detroit just a fluke? Or something more?

5. Kansas City Chiefs

Ranking last week: 3

Last week result: 36-35 loss to Ravens

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/12

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost two games in a row. We certainly haven't said that in a while. The Chiefs lost in Week 2 36-35 to Baltimore and in Week 3 they fell to the Los Angeles Chargers at home 30-24. The Chiefs' losses were both one-score games against strong teams, and we know how talented that offense is, which is likely the reason they remain in the Top 5. But a loss next week to the Eagles on the road would likely send them on the edge of the Top 10.

6. Green Bay Packers

Ranking last week: 11

Last week result: 30-28 win over 49ers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/13

The Green Bay Packers have bounced back strong after their horrible Week 1 performance against the Saints. Green Bay defeated Detroit in Week 2 and then defeated the 49ers on the road in a thrilling Sunday Night Football matchup on Sunday. The Packers began at No. 4 in our preseason Power Ranking and they're working themselves back quickly.

7. Cleveland Browns

Ranking last week: 9

Last week result: 26-6 win over Bears

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/13

The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 on the year after winning two straight following their Week 1 loss to Kansas City. The Browns' defense was elite on Sunday as they sacked Justin Fields nine times and allowed just 47 total yards. Next week against the Vikings in Minnesota will be a good test for Cleveland.

8. Arizona Cardinals

Ranking last week: 8

Last week result: 31-19 win over Jaguars

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/15

The Arizona Cardinals are one of five undefeated teams left after their win in Jacksonville that they were able to make happen in the second half. The Cardinals remain at eight after being jumped by the Browns, who had a stronger Week 3 performance, but the Seahawks fell past Arizona, so they stay at 8. Next week will really show us how good this Cardinals team is as they take on the Rams in L.A.

9. Las Vegas Raiders

Ranking last week: 10

Last week result: 31-28 OT win over Dolphins

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/15

The Las Vegas Raiders escaped with a win against the Dolphins on Sunday to remain perfect on the year. They jump up one slot to No. 9 after they were our biggest riser last week from 20-10. The Raiders take on the Chargers on Monday Night Football in what should be a thrilling shootout.

10. San Francisco 49ers

Ranking last week: 6

Last week result: 30-28 win over Packers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/15

The 49ers dropped their first game of the year on Sunday night to the Packers. San Francisco took the lead with 37 seconds left but it was too much time for Aaron Rodgers and Mason Crosby. Because of the close game, the 49ers remain in the top 10, but they'll likely need a win next week against the Seahawks to stay here.

11. Dallas Cowboys

Ranking last week: 13

Last week result: 41-21 win over Eagles

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/17

The Dallas Cowboys continue to inch their way into the top 10 of our Power Ranking after they started preseason at 19. A strong win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football puts Dallas right there. A win over the 3-0 Panthers in Arlington next week should get them into the top 10.

12. Los Angeles Chargers

Ranking last week: 14

Last week result: 30-24 win over Chiefs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/13

The case can certainly be made that the Chargers are a top 10 team, especially after an impressive win against the Chiefs at Arrowhead on Sunday. For now, they sit at 12 with a chance to leap frog the No. 9 Raiders with a win over them on Monday Night Football in L.A.

13. Seattle Seahawks

Ranking last week: 7

Last week result: 30-17 loss to Vikings

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/17

The Seahawks fall six spots this week to 13th after dropping a second-straight game. Seattle was in the top five after Week 1, but have fallen substantially after dropping two in a row. They have another tough test next week on the road against the 49ers to try to avoid a 1-3 start.

14. Denver Broncos

Ranking last week: 17

Last week result: 26-0 win over Jets

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/17

While the Broncos have had the easiest schedule in the NFL through three weeks, they are proving that they're not a fluke team. They've been strong on both sides of the ball and just blanked the Jets on Sunday. They're 3-0 and jump three spots to No. 14, leapfrogging notably the Saints and Titans. We'll learn a LOT more about this Broncos team on Sunday when they host the Ravens.

15. New Orleans Saints

Ranking last week: 15

Last week result: 28-13 win over Patriots

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/20

The Saints moved to 2-1 on the year with an impressive win over the Patriots in New England on Sunday, but they remain at 15 in our Power Ranking after being jumped by 3-0 Denver and being out-voted by the Cowboys, Chargers and Seahawks, who had already dropped six slots. The Saints looked great in Week 1, horrible in Week 2, great in Week 3. Let's see which Saints team we get Sunday at home against the Giants.

16. Tennessee Titans

Ranking last week: 16

Last week result: 25-16 win over Colts

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/19

For the third-straight week, the Titans remain at No. 16 in our Power Ranking. While they've won two-straight after an embarrassing Week 1 performance, voters still are having a difficult time moving the Titans forward with more convincing performances by the Saints, Broncos, Chargers and Cowboys. They will have a good shot to move to 3-1 next week against the Jets.

17. Carolina Panthers

Ranking last week: 18

Last week result: 24-9 win over Texans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/19

While the Panthers moved to 3-0 on the year and are one of just five teams to remain undefeated, they move up just one spot in our Power Ranking from 18 to 17. This can mainly be attributed to the Broncos, Titans, Saints, Cowboys and Chargers all winning this week a well. Christian McCaffrey exited Thursday's game against Houston and is questionable while rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn was placed on the IR after the game. But, if Carolina can find a way to beat Dallas on Sunday, they should shoot up the ranking.

18. Cincinnati Bengals

Ranking last week: 25

Last week result: 24-10 win over Pittsburgh

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/24

The Cincinnati Bengals were out biggest riser this week, moving from 25 to 18 after an impressive win in Pittsburgh. While they're benefitting from that convincing win, they also benefit from the fact that many teams previously ahead of them lost this week including the Colts, Bears, Eagles, Dolphins, Patriots and Washington. They'll have a great chance to move to 3-1 and keep boosting their stock as they host the 0-3 Jaguars on Thursday.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ranking last week: 12

Last week result: 24-10 loss to Bengals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/23

The Steelers are now 11 spots back of what they were ranked after their Week 1 win over Buffalo. Pittsburgh looked lost on Sunday in what was a pretty embarrassing loss to the Bengals. They have a lot to figure out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers in Green Bay.

20. Minnesota Vikings

Ranking last week: 26

Last week result: 30-17 win over Seahawks

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/25

The Vikings finally picked up their first win of the year on Sunday in an impressive second half against the Seahawks to win by two scores. They make a big jump from 26 to 20. Like the Bengals, they benefit from a big win, but also from many teams in this area losing on Sunday.

21. New England Patriots

Ranking last week: 19

Last week result: 28-13 loss to Saints

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/27

The New England Patriots did not look particularly good at home against the Saints on Sunday as they drop to 1-2 on the year. They fall two spots to 21 and will have another tough team come into Foxborough in Tom Brady's Buccaneers on Sunday.

22. Washington Football Team

Ranking last week: 20

Last week result: 43-21 loss to Bills

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/27

The Washington Football Team dropped two spots this week after they were trounced by the Bills in Buffalo. They likely would have dropped more spots if so many teams around them hadn't also lost. But, Washington will get a chance to move to 2-2 on the year against the Falcons on Sunday.

23. Miami Dolphins

Ranking last week: 21

Last week result: 31-28 loss to Raiders

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/26

The Miami Dolphins definitely bounced back on Sunday from their 35-0 loss last week to the Bills. Miami got off to an early lead in Vegas, then forced overtime, but couldn't come out with the win. Like the Patriots and WFT, they also drop two spots in this week's ranking.

24. Philadelphia Eagles

Ranking last week: 22

Last week result: 41-21 loss to Cowboys

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/26

The Philadelphia Eagles just didn't look good on Monday night in Dallas and for that they drop two spots as well in our Power Ranking. Voters remain confident the Eagles are stronger than teams like the Bears, Colts, Falcons and Lions, but not better than the Patriots/WFT/Dolphins group ahead of them. They can show a lot next week when they host the Kansas City Chiefs.

25. Indianapolis Colts

Ranking last week: 24

Last week result: 25-16 loss to Titans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/30

The argument can certainly be made that the Colts are the best of the winless teams, but it's not necessarily an argument they want to be in at all. The Colts have a brutal opening schedule. We'll learn a lot about the Colts and the Dolphins with their Sunday matchup in Miami.

26. Chicago Bears

Ranking last week: 23

Last week result: 26-6 loss to Browns

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/28

The Chicago Bears were embarrassed in Justin Fields' first NFL start and a lot of the blame is falling on Matt Nagy and their offensive strategy. If they lose to Detroit on Sunday, things may be escalating in Chicago.

27. Atlanta Falcons

Ranking last week: 30

Last week result: 17-14 win over Giants

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/30

The Atlanta Falcons move up a few spots to 27 after picking up their first win of the year in a narrow contest against the Giants in New Jersey. Not all voters are convinced they belong this "high" but their 1-2 record certainly looks better than the four 0-3 teams not named the Colts. Atlanta can prove they belong higher on Sunday as they host the Washington Football Team.

28. Detroit Lions

Ranking last week: 29

Last week result: 19-17 loss to Ravens

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/31

The argument can also be made that Detroit is the best 0-3 team right now after a strong first* half against the Packers in Week 2 and then a near-win over Baltimore in Week 3, crushed by a record 66-yard game-winning field goal by Justin Tucker. The Lions need to pick up their first win against the Bears on Sunday and then we may be talking about them around 25-ish in the ranking.

29. Houston Texans

Ranking last week: 27

Last week result: 24-9 loss to Panthers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/32

Not many positives to take out of Houston's Thursday night loss to the Panthers other than the fact that Davis Mills got his first start out of the way. The Texans have another tough test on Sunday in Buffalo.

30. New York Giants

Ranking last week: 28

Last week result: 17-14 loss to Falcons

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/31

It's been an ugly 0-3 start for the New York Giants with their latest loss to the Atlanta Falcons at home. The Giants will try to steal their first win in New Orleans on Sunday.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ranking last week: 32

Last week result: 31-19 loss to Cardinals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 29/32

The Jacksonville Jaguars actually move up one slot despite another loss on Sunday to move to 0-3. They were hanging with the undefeated Arizona Cardinals for a while, but couldn't close. They benefit from the fact that the Jets looked significantly worse on Sunday.

32. New York Jets

Ranking last week: 31

Last week result: 26-0 loss to Broncos

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/32