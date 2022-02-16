Bengals extend Zac Taylor’s contract through 2026 after reaching Super Bowl

Taylor was 6-25-1 in his first two seasons leading the Bengals before taking them to the Super Bowl this past season.

CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor, who led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in his third season as coach, was signed to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Taylor was 6-25-1 in his first two seasons leading the Bengals, his first head coaching job. They improved to 10-7 in 2021 and went on an improbable run through playoffs before losing 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

The 38-year-old Taylor is now signed through the 2026 season. He had one year left on his previous contract.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bengals podcast, free and available on all platforms

“The fruits of Zac’s efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches,” Bengals owner Mike Brown said. “I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team, and I am pleased by his approach. And I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do. He’s brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that.”

Taylor said Wednesday he was “very appreciative.”

“Of course, this isn’t all about me,” he said. “This is about all the people in the building who are working toward a really solid future for all of us. And so I’m excited for everybody, you know, because I certainly feel like the future is bright. There’s a lot to build on.”

Taylor said the deal got done Tuesday.