Atlanta strikes first: Braves beat Astros 6-2 in Game 1 of World Series

Atlanta holds a 1-0 World Series lead over Houston with Game 2 set for Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON — Jorge Soler became the first player to begin a World Series with a home run and the Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in Tuesday night’s opener despite the loss of pitcher Charlie Morton to a broken leg.

Boosted by a strong bullpen effort, a two-run homer by Adam Duvall and a late sacrifice fly from Freddie Freeman, the Braves coasted in their first Series appearance since Chipper Jones and their Big Three aces ascended in 1999.

Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Astros mostly looked lost at the plate. This was their third World Series in five seasons -- and first since their sign-stealing scheme was revealed.

Before the game, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said there were plenty of sleuths monitoring the dugouts, clubhouse and stands to guard against any possible shenanigans.

Soler’s no-doubt jolt into the left-field seats on Framber Valdez’s third pitch quickly took all the juice out of Minute Maid Park, quieting a boisterous, sellout crowd.

Morton was hurt on Yuli Gurriel’s comebacker leading off the second inning and left after striking out Altuve leading off the third. A.J. Minter got the win with 2 2/3 innings of one-run relief, throwing a career-high 43 pitches.

Game highlights

Framber Valdez started for Houston and Charlie Morton started for Atlanta.

Atlanta 6, Houston 2

Yordan Alvarez tripled to lead off the eighth inning for the Astros. Carlos Correa drove him in with an RBI groundout.

Atlanta 6, Houston 1

A sac fly in the eighth inning gave the Braves their first run since the third.

Atlanta 5, Houston 1

The Astros got on the board thanks to an error in the fourth inning.

Atlanta 5, Houston 0

Adam Duvall cranked a two-run homer to the Crawford Boxes to make it 5-0 Braves in the third inning. Atlanta became the first team to score runs in the first three innings of the first game of a World Series.

After the homer, Valdez was pulled in favor of Yimi Garcia.

RHP Charlie Morton underwent X-rays tonight that revealed a right fibula fracture. He will miss the remainder of the World Series and is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2022. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 27, 2021

Atlanta 3, Houston 0

Two leadoff singles and a sac fly left runners on second and third. The Braves then pushed one across on a groundout in the top of the second inning.

Atlanta 2, Houston 0

After a great play by Jose Altuve to get Freddie Freeman out, Ozzie Albies reached on an infield single and stole second base. Austin Riley followed with an RBI double to double Atlanta's lead in the first inning.

Atlanta 1, Houston 0

Jorge Soler led off the game with a homer to the Crawford Boxes.

It was the first time the first at-bat of Game 1 of any World Series resulted in a homer.

Pregame headlines

7:05 p.m. Shern-Min Chow chatted with a lucky fan who snagged a "home run" ball during batting practice.

6:40 p.m. KHOU 11 team making magic happen at Minute Maid Park.

6:35 p.m. Go get it, 'Stros.

6:15 p.m. The sports gods smiled on Houston by bringing the FIFA 2026 World Cup selection committee just in time for the World Series in H-Town. They're at Game 1 and they get to see first-hand what Houston can do for big events. "I think we have an excellent shot at it," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Astros fans come in all shapes and sizes.

5:40 p.m. Happy birthday, kid! Great way to celebrate!

5:20 p.m. The Astros are truly blessed!

4:45 p.m. What a way to welcome our new KHOU 11 meteorologist Kim Castro to our family!

4:35 p.m. The Houston Zoo is wild for the Astros!

4:20 p.m. How adorable is this? Four-year-old Yuli was born just before the 2017 World Series and he's named for La Pina.

4:04 p.m. Gates are open!

3:50 p.m. KHOU 11 starters Len Cannon and Mia Gradney are at Minute Maid to bring you all the pregame fun and festivities!

3:15 p.m. Check out this underwater video of Astros-themed pumpkins from our friends at Sea Life in San Antonio. Very cool!

2:45 p.m. Everybody loves to hate the Astros and betonline.ag says their geotagged map shows only two states besides Texas want us to win the World Series. One of them might surprise you!

1:44 p.m. Here's what's on the Braves Game Day menu.

12:54 p.m. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has a bet with Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. When the Astros win the World Series, Bryant will have to wear the jersey Chief Finner wore to the 2021 home opener.

Chief @TroyFinner has accepted @atlanta_police Chief Rodney Bryant's bet. When @astros win the #WorldSeries, Bryant will wear the jersey that Chief Finner wore at the 2021 home opener.



12:35 p.m. KHOU 11's Melissa Correa was with fans at the Astros team store when they heard the soundcheck for tonight's National Anthem.

12:10 p.m. The #RallyNuns return for Games 1 and 2 thanks to Mattress Mack who bought 55 tickets for the sisters. They were good luck charms at Games 1 and Games 6 during the ALCS, plus they have friends in high places.

11:22 a.m. Mayor Sylvester Turner accepted a friendly wager from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms. Here's what's at stake.

Oct. 26, 11:10 a.m. Yeah, it is!

