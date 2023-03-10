Locked on NFL Power Rankings: Bills climb to No. 2 after dominating win over Dolphins

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are roughly one quarter of the way through the 2023 NFL regular season, and things are starting to take shape in each division as we get into October contests.
The Locked on NFL podcast hosts once again collaborated on a power rankings after Week 4 of the season, and the big winner was the Buffalo Bills, who climbed from No. 5 to No. 2 after a 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins, who fell from second to sixth.
The Houston Texans (+9), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6) and Tennessee Titans (+6) were other big movers, while Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and New England tumbled after rough Week 4 performances.
Below is a look at the latest power rankings, with Week 4 game results and how much each team rose (or fell) from last week's ranking.
SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Sports Today podcast, bringing you expert conversations on the biggest stories in sports, every morning, in under 30 minutes.
1. San Francisco 49ers (-)
Week 4: 35-16 win over Cardinals
2. Buffalo Bills (+3)
Week 4: 48-20 win over Dolphins
3. Philadelphia Eagles (-)
Week 4: 34-31 win over Commanders
4. Kansas City Chiefs (-)
Week 4: 23-20 win over Jets
5. Dallas Cowboys (-1)
Week 4: 38-3 win over Patriots
6. Miami Dolphins (-4)
Week 4: 48-20 loss to Bills
7. Detroit Lions (-)
Week 4: 34-20 win over Packers
8. Baltimore Ravens (-)
Week 4: 28-3 win over Browns
9. Seattle Seahawks (-)
Week 4: 24-3 win over Giants
10. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3)
Week 4: 23-7 win over Falcons
11. Los Angeles Chargers (+5)
Week 4: 24-17 win over Raiders
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6)
Week 4: 26-9 win over Saints
13. Los Angeles Rams (+5)
Week 4: 29-23 win over Colts
14. Cleveland Browns (-3)
Week 4: 28-3 loss to Ravens
15. Green Bay Packers (-5)
Week 4: 34-20 loss to Lions
16. New Orleans Saints (-2)
Week 4: 26-9 loss to Buccaneers
17. Houston Texans (+9)
Week 4: 30-6 win over Steelers
18. Tennessee Titans (+6)
Week 4: 27-3 win over Bengals
19. Cincinnati Bengals (-7)
Week 4: 27-3 loss to Titans
20. Atlanta Falcons (-5)
Week 4: 23-7 loss to Jaguars
21. Indianapolis Colts (-)
Week 4: 29-23 loss to Rams
22. Washington Commanders (-)
Week 4: 34-31 loss to Eagles
23. Pittsburgh Steelers (-6)
Week 4: 30-6 loss to Texans
24. New York Jets (-1)
Week 4: 23-20 loss to Chiefs
25. Minnesota Vikings (-)
Week 4: 31-13 win over Panthers
26. New England Patriots (-6)
Week 4: 38-3 loss to Cowboys
27. Las Vegas Raiders (+1)
Week 4: 24-17 loss to Chargers
28. Arizona Cardinals (+1)
Week 4: 35-16 loss to 49ers
29. New York Giants (-1)
Week 4: 24-3 loss to Seahawks
30. Denver Broncos (+1)
Week 4: 31-28 win over Bears
31. Carolina Panthers (-1)
Week 4: 21-13 loss to Vikings
32. Chicago Bears (-)
Week 4: 31-28 loss to Broncos