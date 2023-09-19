Locked on College Football Top 25: Florida's upset win pushes Tennessee out, Florida State survives Boston College

Tennessee and Kansas State each fell out of the rankings, making room for Washington State to sneak in at No. 21, while Clemson is back at No. 25.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Only two teams in the AP Top 25 suffered losses during Week 3 of the college football season as many programs finished up their non-conference slate before the real action begins this Saturday.

Tennessee's loss was the most shocking, as they got manhandled in the swamp by Billy Napier and the Florida Gators, who only mustered 11 points in Week 1 against Utah but scored 29 against Tennessee in a 16 point victory.

Kansas State was the other AP ranked team to suffer a loss, falling 30-27 to Missouri and giving the SEC a much needed marquee non-conference victory after what has been a surprisingly slow start from the historically excellent football conference.

The Vols and Wildcats each fell out of the Locked on College Football Top 25 rankings, as voted on each week by the hosts of the Locked on College podcasts. That made room for a surging Washington State team to sneak in at No. 21, while Missouri climbs in at No. 24 and Clemson is back at No. 25 after a 48-14 dismantling of FAU.

Below is a look at the Locked on College Football Top 25 ahead of Week 4.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Michigan Wolverines

3. Texas Longhorns

4. Florida State Seminoles

5. USC Trojans

6. Washington Huskies

7. Penn State Nittany Lions

8. Ohio State Buckeyes

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

10. Oregon Ducks

11. Utah Utes

12. Alabama Crimson Tide

13. Oklahoma Sooners

14. Ole Miss Rebels

15. Oregon State Beavers

16. LSU Tigers

17. North Carolina Tar Heels

18. Colorado Buffaloes

19. Duke Blue Devils

20. Miami Hurricanes

21. Washington State Cougars

22. UCLA Bruins

23. Iowa Hawkeyes

24. Missouri Tigers