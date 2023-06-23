Locked on NHL Mock Draft, Part 3: Picks 22-32

Who will be the steals of the late first-round?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In part three of the 2023 Locked On NHL Mock Draft, the local hosts of the Locked On NHL channel make the final 11 selections of the first around, while hosts Gil Martin (Locked On NHL) and Hadi Kalakeche (Locked On NHL Prospects) break down each selection as players come off the board.

The Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers, Nashville Predators, Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues (x2), San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights complete the first round of the Mock Draft.

Who will come away with the steal of the draft? And are there any head-scratching selections that have Hadi asking questions?

22. Philadelphia Flyers: Andrew Cristall, LW, Kelowna (WHL)

23. New York Rangers: Danil But, LW, Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia)

24. Nashville Predators: Gavin Brindley, C, Michigan (Big 10)

25. St. Louis Blues: Charlie Stramel, C, Wisconsin (Big 10)

26: San Jose Sharks: Tom Willander, D, Rogle Jr. (Sweden)

27. Colorado Avalanche: Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Omsk Jr. (Russia)

28. Toronto Maple Leafs: Oscar Fisker Molgaard, C, Hv 71 (Sweden)

29. St. Louis Blues: Cameron Allen, D, Guelph (OHL)

30. Carolina Hurricanes: Quentin Musty, LW, Sudbury (OHL)

31. Montreal Canadiens: Ethan Gauthier, RW, Sherbrooke (QMJHL)

32. Vegas Golden Knights: Andrew Gibson, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

