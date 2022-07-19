NFL Top 50 for 2022: Stefon Diggs, Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook headline 40-31 section

LOS ANGELES — We are inside 50 days away from the start of the 2022-23 NFL season and with that, the Locked On Podcast Network is rolling out a unique NFL Top 50 this during the week of July 18-22.
Locked On teamed up with bookmaker BetOnline to gauge and rank the top 50 NFL players based on how they affect the spread or betting line for their team, if they weren’t playing.
BetOnline took the 50 top players who most move those lines. To further explain, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs comes in at No. 50 on the list, because BetOnline said his absence would move the betting line for the Cowboys by .5 points. Meaning if Dallas was hypothetically favored over another team by 3 points and Diggs was announced out, BetOnline says right now, they would move that line .5 points, meaning the Cowboys would now be favored by 2.5 points.
So, they took the top 50 players who would move the lines, and ranked them out. We’ll roll them out throughout the week.
40. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings | Spread value: 1 point
2021-22 stats: (17 games) 108 receptions, 1,616 yards, 10 TDs
39. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills | Spread value: 1 point
2021-22 stats: (17 games) 103 receptions, 1,225 yards, 10 TDs
38. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals | Spread value: 1 point
2021-22 stats: (17 games) 81 receptions, 1,455 yards, 13 TDs
37. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints | Spread value: 1 point
2021-22 stats: (13 games) 240 carries, 898 yards, 4 rush TDs
36. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns | Spread value: 1 point
2021-22 stats: (14 games) 228 carries, 1,259 yards, 8 TDs
35. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers | Spread value: 1 point
2021-22 stats: (17 games) 307 carries, 1,200 yards, 7 TDs
34. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings | Spread value: 1 point
2021-22 stats: (13 games) 249 carries, 1,159 yards, 6 TDs
33. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions | Spread value: 1 point
2021-22 stats: (14 games) 67.2% COMP%, 3,245 pass yards, 19 TD, 8 INT
32. Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons | Spread value: 1.5 points
Career stats: (74 games) 62.8% COMP%, 12,437 pass yards, 77 TD, 45 INT
31. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders | Spread value: 1.5 points
2021-22 stats: (16 games) 123 receptions, 1,553 yards, 11 TDs,
