NFL Sunday Rewind: Bills upend Chiefs; Giants and Jets surging

Catch up on what happened around the league in what was an eventful Week 6 NFL Sunday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another wild NFL Sunday is in the books after a whopping six teams got upset wins thus far in Week 6.

Those upsets included the Falcons defeating the 49ers, the Patriots dominating the Browns, the Jets dominating the Packers, the Giants getting a big win at home over the Ravens, the Steelers defeating Tom Brady and the Bucs and the Seahawks upending the Cardinals at home.

The Eagles, meanwhile, remain the only undefeated team in the NFL at 6-0 after they defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Let's check out some of the top storylines from Sunday's NFL action.

Bills upend Chiefs in potential playoff lookahead

The Bills and Chiefs played another classic on Sunday. After the Chiefs got the better of the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round last year, the Bills were able to get some revenge on Sunday, 24-20 in Kansas City.

With 1:09 remaining, Josh Allen found tight end Dawson Knox in the end zone for a touchdown to take a 24-20 lead. There were no late-game heroics from the Chiefs that we've come to expect, as Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on the following drive to seal the win for Buffalo.

Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 left, and the Bills held on for a 24-20 victory to exact a measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in last year's playoffs.

“I've come to this stadium a whole bunch of times. Been at this same podium. But I ain't have many smiles,” Miller said. “It just feels so good to go out there with my teammates, to work toward something like this and come out on top.”

Stefon Diggs had 10 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown, and Gabe Davis also had a TD catch after torching Kansas City for four of them in January, as the Bills (5-1) won in the same place their season had ended the past two seasons.

It was the divisional round in January. It was the AFC championship game the year before that.

“Nothing we did last year translates to what we're doing this year,” Allen said with a shrug. “What happened in the past, that's where it is. All we can do is focus on the next one. Today was the next one.”

The Chiefs fall to 4-2 on the year while the Bills are the AFC leaders at 5-1.

The Bills are on bye next week while the Chiefs travel to San Francisco for a Super Bowl 54 rematch against the Niners.

Jets dominate Packers in Green Bay 27-10

Who saw this coming? The New York Jets are 4-2 through six weeks, tied for the second-best record in the AFC, following their latest win over the Packers 27-10.

Green Bay has now lost to the Giants and Jets in consecutive weeks.

Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams and the young New York Jets are making a convincing statement to the rest of the NFL.

They aren't the same old Jets who haven't reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the league's longest active drought.

Hall ran for 116 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, and Williams had two of New York's four sacks against Aaron Rodgers as the Jets won their third straight, 27-10 over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

“It just shows that we're trending upwards," said Hall, a rookie second-rounder who has quickly become a key playmaker in the offense. "I feel like a lot of people expected that it would be a surprise if we won this game, but we expected to come in and win this game.”

The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they also were 4-2 before finishing with a 10-6 record.

They're feeding off the mindset of their coach.

“Just keep giving them body blow after body blow after body blow and just keep hitting them,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “Just keep hitting them in the mouth. O-line just keep pushing and leaning on them. And we felt like if we could just keep taking them down the deep water, they’ll find out they can’t swim. It was just a mindset.”

Eventually, the Packers sank.

Green Bay (3-3) has lost consecutive regular-season games within the same season for the first time since coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival in 2019. The Packers fell 27-22 to the New York Giants in London last week.

The Jets, whose offensive coordinator is LaFleur's younger brother Mike, outrushed Green Bay 179-60 in a game during which Zach Wilson was just 10 of 18 for 110 yards.

The Jets will try to get to 5-2 next week as they face the Broncos in Denver.

Giants continue to prove doubters wrong in 24-20 win over Ravens

The New York Giants are another team having a special season thus far. The G Men are now 5-1 after back-to-back wins over the Packers and Ravens, two teams many see as potential Super Bowl contenders.

Now we have to start wondering, are the Giants contenders?

Julian Love's interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley's 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play to secure the win for the Giants.

The five wins surpassed the Giants' total from 2021, and New York has rallied from a 10-plus-point deficit in three of those victories. Meanwhile, the Ravens (3-3) blew a game late for the third time this season.

Giants co-owner John Mara was all smiles leaving MetLife Stadium.

“We have lost so many games like that in the last five years, maybe it's our time,” Mara told The Associated Press.

However, no one could have expected a team that went 4-13 last season to start by winning five of six.

“We're not shocked that we find ways to win," said Daniel Jones, who threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns. “I think we’re confident in what we can do. And we’re confident in our toughness, our ability to compete and find ways to win down the stretch.”

Baltimore outgained New York 406 yards to 238. The difference was the Giants got contributions from all three phases. New York's only turnover was a meaningless lost fumble on the final play of the first half.

“That’s the biggest story for us, is winning the game at the end of the game,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “Making the plays that need to be made, and not making the errors that cost you an opportunity to win the game.”

New York's defense, led by Baltimore's former coordinator Wink Martindale, forced two turnovers by Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter. After Barkley's go-ahead score, rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked Jackson and forced a fumble that Leonard Williams recovered.

Barkley finished with 22 carries for 83 yards. He also had three catches for 12 yards.

The Giants are now tied for the second-best record in football through six weeks with the Bills and Vikings.

They'll look to get to 6-1 next week against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

Other top Sunday storylines

