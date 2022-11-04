NFL Mock Draft Monday: Four edge rushers off the board first | Locked On NFL Draft podcast

LAS VEGAS — The NFL Draft is suddenly now just over two weeks away in what is expected to be a highly unpredictable NFL Draft.
But that isn't stopping us from putting out new mock drafts every Monday on the Locked On NFL Draft podcast. Hosts Eric Crocker and Ryan Tracy put out their latest mock drafts every Monday and give their analysis on what they think might happen in this year's draft.
SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On NFL Draft podcast hosted by former NFL cornerback Eric Crocker and Ryan Tracy, founder of Rogue Analytics and Personnel Consulting, is your DAILY podcast covering all things NFL Draft. Available on all platforms including YouTube.
This week, it was co-host Eric Crocker's turn to put out his full round one mock draft, which included a shakeup in his top 10 from his previous mock two weeks ago.
Check out the results of this week’s mock draft below, and tune into the Locked On NFL Draft podcast’s “Mock Draft Monday” episode for their full explanation and analysis.
Locked On NFL Draft Mock Draft - April 11 - Eric Crocker's picks
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
2. Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
3. Houston Texans: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
4. New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
Picks 6-10
6. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
7. New York Giants: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
8. Atlanta Falcons: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
9. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
10. New York Jets: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Picks 11-15
11. Washington Commanders: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
13. Houston Texans: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
15. Philadelphia Eagles: Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
Picks 16-20
16. New Orleans Saints: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
18. Philadelphia Eagles: Drake London, WR, USC
19. New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
Picks 21-25
21. New England Patriots: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
22. Green Bay Packers: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
23. Arizona Cardinals: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
24. Dallas Cowboys: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M
25. Buffalo Bills: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
Picks 26-32
26. Tennessee Titans: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College
27. Tampa Bay Bucs: Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa
28. Green Bay Packers: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
29. Kansas City Chiefs: Lewis Cine, S,Georgia
30. Kansas City Chiefs: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Minnesota
31. Cincinnati Bengals: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
32. Detroit Lions: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan