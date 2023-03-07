What Fred VanVleet brings to the Rockets as a free agent signing | Locked On Rockets

Houston adds a trustworthy veteran point guard.

HOUSTON — Armed with significant salary cap space and a desire to improve next season under new head coach Ime Udoka, the Houston Rockets kicked off NBA free agency by agreeing to terms with veteran point guard Fred VanVleet on a contract worth three years and $130 million.

Locked On Rockets host Jackson Gatlin broke down the acquisition on the latest episode of the podcast.

“The Rockets needed a point guard," Gatlin said. "They got the best available point guard on the market.”

With an exciting, athletic young core headlined by Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and 2023 first-round pick Amen Thompson, Houston needed a veteran playmaker to set the table for those players and conduct a more efficient offense.

“There’s a certain feel for the game, there’s a certain understanding for what needs to happen and how to get guys involved and what decisions to make … that comes when you have a legitimate floor general out there," Gatlin explained. "Fred VanVleet is that.”

VanVleet in particular is an ideal fit because he can either orchestrate the Rockets' offense or he can space the floor and be a connective piece between the young athletes on the roster.

“He’s kind of done every role on the court that you can conceivably imagine," Gatlin said. "He’s a good shooter, he’s a great defender, he can be played on-ball … or you can move him off-ball and make sure that other guys still get reps with the ball in their hands.”