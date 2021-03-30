Should Baylor be heading to the women's Final Four instead of UConn?

It didn't take long for screenshots of the controversial no-call at the end of the UConn-Baylor game to start circulating on Twitter.

The no-call at the end of Monday night's NCAA tournament matchup between UConn and Baylor quickly set off a fiery debate among fans and players.

With time running out, Baylor’s DiJonai Carrington had a chance to tie the game but was blocked by UConn’s Olivia Nelson-Ododa and to the surprise of Carrington and Baylor Head Coach Kim Mulkey, there was no whistle.

With no foul called, the Huskies advanced to their 13th consecutive women's NCAA Final Four with a 69-67 win over Baylor.

Before long, screenshots of the play started circulating on Twitter and sides were being taken.

A lot of people, including NBA superstar LeBron James, argued there should have been a foul called and pointed to video evidence that showed complete contact between Carrington and UConn's Nelson-Ododa. Others made the case that the entire Elite Eight matchup was physical and that the refs had swallowed their whistles all game.

"I personally don’t see it as a controversial call. I already saw it on the replay. One girl fouled me on my face and one girl fouled me on the arm," DiJonai Carrington said after the game.

“Even though it wasn’t the greatest execution by Baylor, absolutely looked like there was a foul to be called there down the stretch," Erica Ayala, host of Locked On Women’s Basketball said on the latest episode of Locked On Today. "That foul goes un-called, Baylor then has to foul on their seconds with .8 seconds left in the game.”

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma saw things differently.

“That’s the nature of the sports... people are going to want to talk about that...it’s not gonna change the outcome,” Auriemma said during his post-game press conference.

Geno is right, no amount of debate is going to change what was an incredible game between two great teams. It also doesn’t take away from how many people were watching, enjoying, and engaging on social media about the women’s NCAA basketball tournament.