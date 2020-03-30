BEAUMONT, Texas — Like many high school senior athletes across the nation, Alyssa Dodd is hoping she can get back on the field with her team one more time.

"We were having so much fun together as a team," Dodd said. "Knowing it could be our last time, as a senior, it's a lot harder because it could be the last time I play."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UIL has suspended play until May 4. In the meantime, Dodd and her teammates continue to remain active should they hit the field again this season.

"We've all been staying in shape," Dodd said. "If we comeback, we'll still be in it."

Though Dodd did not participate, her teammates held a practice that even caught Lady Bobcats head coach Rebekah Ragsdale by surprise.

"I didn't know about the workout they setup until I got the Twitter notification," Ragsdale said. "They love the sport, they love the game and it's what they want to be doing."

Dodd knows her team has what it takes to make a deep postseason run should they return this spring.

"We really did have a chance to go far this season," Dodd said. "I was really looking forward to that. It would mean a lot to play with them one more time."