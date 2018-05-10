The Houston Astros begin their quest for a second straight World Series title as the American League Divisional Series gets underway today at Minute Maid Park.

Follow along on our live blog for the biggest moments leading up to and during Friday's big game at "the Juice Box."

Photos: Astros host Indians in Game 1 of ALDS

Viewer Photos: Astros fans show support during ALDS Game 1

UPDATES:

SIXTH INNING

ATTENDANCE UPDATE: 43, 514 fans at Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

Game 1 attendance at MMP: 43,514 — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 5, 2018

Indians cut the Astros' lead to 4-2 at the end of the 6th inning.

#KHOU11 Pressly strikes out Encarnacion to end the frame but the #Indians are back in it trailing 4-2. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 5, 2018

Cleveland scores off of a wild pitch by Pressly. Indians still trail 4-1.

#KHOU11 #Astros reliever Ryan Pressly will never forget the first postseason pitch of his career. Unfortunately for him it was a wild pitch that allowed #Indians to score their first run. I still believe he’ll play an important role this postseason for the #Astros — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 5, 2018

#KHOU11 Wow...Pressly throws the first pitch in the dirt to allow the #Indians first run to score. Now 4-1 Houston. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 5, 2018

Ryan Pressly takes the mound for the Astros. Verlander finishes the game with 7 Ks and 2 hits in 5.1 IP.

Yan Gomes ends Justin Verlander's chance at a no-hitter with a single.

Yan Gomes ends the Verlander no-hitter — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 5, 2018

FIFTH INNING

#KHOU #Astros #Indians starter Corey Kluber finished with 87 pitches in 4 2/3 innings gives up 6 hits and 4 earned runs. Walked 2 and had 2 K’s — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 5, 2018

#KHOU11 #Astros rally continues...Bregman and Yuli groundout but Marwin singles to left and #Indians changing pitchers. I was surprised that Kluber started the inning....actually. Houston up 4-0 in the 5th with two down and one on. Adam Cimber is the new pitcher for #Indians — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 5, 2018

George Springer hits a solo home run off of Corey Kluber in the bottom of the 5th inning, followed by a Jose Altuve solo homer to put the Astros up 4-0.

FOURTH INNING

Corey Kluber struggles in the 4th inning, giving up 2 runs.

As we mentioned last night on ⁦@KHOU⁩ at 10...don’t miss the 4th inning. Kluber gives up most hits in 4th inning. Bregman HR...comes in 4th inning. #khou11 #HTownRush #NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/TkNUeNvcn8 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 5, 2018

Josh Reddick hits an RBI single to put the Astros up 2-0 on the Indians.

Alex Bregman hits a solo homer in the bottom of the 4th inning off of Corey Kluber to put the Astros up 1-0.

THIRD INNING

Justin Verlander strikes out three in the third inning. He has 4 Ks so far.

Goodness that Verlander curve was nasty. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 5, 2018

SECOND INNING

PREGAME

👀

Not your typical piece of Astros swag. 🙏

Do you have your orange on? We do!

#ForeverOrange supporting #OrangeCrush!

Hopefully, not a sign of things to come.

Time to put people on notice.

Here's a note you can print & put up on your front door! HA! Which game are you looking forward to the most? #HTownRush #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/FjTKSAzBrr — KHOU 11 Sports (@KHOUSports) October 5, 2018

Do you feel good about the game Craig?

Photos: Fans gather at City Hall to kick off Astros postseason

Check out this sweet Astros ride!

Our #HoustonAstros fans show their pride & love for the team in all different ways. Some get decked out in #Astros gear, others CUSTOMIZE their 3-wheeled car #WorldSeries theme. Click below to meet Roc, and check out his SWEET ride! #khou11 #htownrush #neversettle pic.twitter.com/vVREnKdeSx — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) October 5, 2018

HOWDY, Brandi!

WATCH: Orbit and Brandi show off swag from Astros store at Minute Maid

Brandi picked up a few moves from the Shooting Stars on #HTownRush This morning.

The expression on my face says it all. I’m gonna leave the dancing to the amazing #ShootingStars from now on. 😂 #KHOU11 #HTownRush #NeverSettle https://t.co/wD9buVmOA4 — Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) October 5, 2018

WATCH: Shooting Stars teach Brandi a few moves before Astros Game 1

If you're heading to the game, be sure to pik up one of the commemorative programs only available at Minute Maid.

And if you are coming to the game, pick up this very limited edition #Astros Gameday Magazine! ✨



The 11 wins counter poster is included inside too. 👀 pic.twitter.com/AeN0KiTHL4 — Houston Astros (@astros) October 5, 2018

WATCH: Shooting Stars show off Astros program with Brandi

We like the way Orbit thinks - 'Stros all the way to the Series again!

WATCH: Astros mascot Orbit makes his predictions with Brandi

Will you be there? Do you have an excuse or are going to tell the truth?

It’s @astros Friday! Playoffs start at 1:05 PM, right in the middle of the work day. So, what do you tell the boss? Call in sick? Blame the kids? Or just be honest, you NEED to see this game! Vote here: https://t.co/XAMfJFN0Jz #HTownRush #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/39ohRlOdLI — Russ Lewis (@RussKHOU) October 5, 2018

A quick look this morning.

Photos: Astros celebrate clinching second-straight AL West title

