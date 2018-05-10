The Houston Astros begin their quest for a second straight World Series title as the American League Divisional Series gets underway today at Minute Maid Park.
Follow along on our live blog for the biggest moments leading up to and during Friday's big game at "the Juice Box."
SIXTH INNING
ATTENDANCE UPDATE: 43, 514 fans at Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the American League Division Series.
Indians cut the Astros' lead to 4-2 at the end of the 6th inning.
Cleveland scores off of a wild pitch by Pressly. Indians still trail 4-1.
Ryan Pressly takes the mound for the Astros. Verlander finishes the game with 7 Ks and 2 hits in 5.1 IP.
Yan Gomes ends Justin Verlander's chance at a no-hitter with a single.
FIFTH INNING
George Springer hits a solo home run off of Corey Kluber in the bottom of the 5th inning, followed by a Jose Altuve solo homer to put the Astros up 4-0.
FOURTH INNING
Corey Kluber struggles in the 4th inning, giving up 2 runs.
Josh Reddick hits an RBI single to put the Astros up 2-0 on the Indians.
Alex Bregman hits a solo homer in the bottom of the 4th inning off of Corey Kluber to put the Astros up 1-0.
THIRD INNING
Justin Verlander strikes out three in the third inning. He has 4 Ks so far.
SECOND INNING
PREGAME
