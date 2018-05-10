The Houston Astros begin their quest for a second straight World Series title as the American League Divisional Series gets underway today at Minute Maid Park.

Follow along on our live blog for the biggest moments leading up to and during Friday's big game at "the Juice Box."

We want to see fan photos of you decked out in your Astros gear! Use the #HTownRush on social media or send them to photos@khou.com.

Photos: Astros host Indians in Game 1 of ALDS

Photos: Astros host Indians in Game 1 of ALDS
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is congratulated by Tony Kemp for hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers a pitch during the first inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Tony Kemp and George Springer react in the dugout after Springer hit a solo home run during the fifth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve celebrates after hitting a solo home run against Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes during the fifth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer is congratulated for hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer is congratulated by Tony Kemp for hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) is congratulated by Tony Kemp (18) for hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. MTroy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) hits a solo home run during the fifth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez catches a fly ball by Cleveland Indians right fielder Melky Cabrera for an out during the fifth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hits a solo home run in front of Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes during the fifth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is congratulated by third base coach Gary Pettis for hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS against the Cleveland Indians. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is congratulated by first baseman Yuli Gurriel for hitting a solo home run as Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes looks on during the fourth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Yuli Gurriel scores on a RBI-single by right fielder Josh Reddick against Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes during the fourth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick hits a RBI-single scoring first baseman Yuli Gurriel in front of Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes during the fourth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) reacts after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman reacts after hitting a solo home run as first baseman Yuli Gurriel looks on during the fourth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS against the Cleveland Indians. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel scores on a RBI-single by right fielder Josh Reddick during the fourth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick hits a RBI-single scoring first baseman Yuli Gurriel against Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes during the fourth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros designated hitter Tyler White (13) hits a single during the fourth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros fans celebrate after third baseman Alex Bregman hit a solo home run during the fourth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is congratulated by first baseman Yuli Gurriel for hitting a solo home run as Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes looks on during the fourth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) hits a solo home run during the fourth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is congratulated by third base coach Gary Pettis after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Indians. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) reacts after ending the third inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros fans hold up signs for third baseman Alex Bregman (not pictured) during the fourth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws the baseball to first for an out against Indians third baseman Josh Donaldson during the second inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff series at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa flips the ball to second baseman Jose Altuve for the out against Cleveland Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez during the first inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS series. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is congratulated by left fielder Marwin Gonzalez for hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Indians. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
General view of Minute Maid Park before game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the Cleveland Indians. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) walks out of the dugout during the first inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros fan holds up a sign before game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers a pitch during the first inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers a pitch during the first inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers a pitch during the first inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers a pitch during the first inning in game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) high-fives teammates during introductions before game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, second baseman Jose Altuve, and left fielder Marwin Gonzalez in the dugout before game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
General view of Minute Maid Park before game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series between the Houston Astros and the Cleveland Indians. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) looks on before game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) smiles during batting practice before game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros former pitcher Mike Scott throws out the ceremonial first pitch before game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Tony Kemp (right) and pitcher Charlie Morton (left) hug before game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Josh James (63) signs autographs before game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros fans wait for autographs before game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow (left) talks to manager AJ Hinch (right) before game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch (14) speaks during a press conference before game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros former player Craig Biggio talks before game one of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Viewer Photos: Astros fans show support during ALDS Game 1

We want to see fan photos of you decked out in your Astros gear! Use the #HTownRush on social media or send them to photos@khou.com.
UPDATES:

SIXTH INNING

ATTENDANCE UPDATE: 43, 514 fans at Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

Indians cut the Astros' lead to 4-2 at the end of the 6th inning.

Cleveland scores off of a wild pitch by Pressly. Indians still trail 4-1.

Ryan Pressly takes the mound for the Astros. Verlander finishes the game with 7 Ks and 2 hits in 5.1 IP.

Yan Gomes ends Justin Verlander's chance at a no-hitter with a single.

FIFTH INNING

George Springer hits a solo home run off of Corey Kluber in the bottom of the 5th inning, followed by a Jose Altuve solo homer to put the Astros up 4-0.

FOURTH INNING

Corey Kluber struggles in the 4th inning, giving up 2 runs.

Josh Reddick hits an RBI single to put the Astros up 2-0 on the Indians.

Alex Bregman hits a solo homer in the bottom of the 4th inning off of Corey Kluber to put the Astros up 1-0.

THIRD INNING

Justin Verlander strikes out three in the third inning. He has 4 Ks so far.

SECOND INNING

PREGAME

👀

Not your typical piece of Astros swag. 🙏

Do you have your orange on? We do!

#ForeverOrange supporting #OrangeCrush!

Hopefully, not a sign of things to come.

Time to put people on notice.

Do you feel good about the game Craig?

Photos: Fans gather at City Hall to kick off Astros postseason

Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander
Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane joined hundreds of fans on the steps of City Hall to celebrate the 'Stros making it to the postseason. Photo Credit: Chloe Alexander

Check out this sweet Astros ride!

HOWDY, Brandi!

WATCH: Orbit and Brandi show off swag from Astros store at Minute Maid

Brandi picked up a few moves from the Shooting Stars on #HTownRush This morning.

WATCH: Shooting Stars teach Brandi a few moves before Astros Game 1

If you're heading to the game, be sure to pik up one of the commemorative programs only available at Minute Maid.

WATCH: Shooting Stars show off Astros program with Brandi

We like the way Orbit thinks - 'Stros all the way to the Series again!

WATCH: Astros mascot Orbit makes his predictions with Brandi

Will you be there? Do you have an excuse or are going to tell the truth?

A quick look this morning.

Photos: Astros celebrate clinching second-straight AL West title

Members of the Houston Astros bullpen celebrate after clinching the AL West division title following a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros celebrates in the clubhouse with Jose Altuve after the Astros clinched the American League West division title after their game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 26, 2018. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) celebrates with a teammate after clinching the AL West division title following a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Verlander of the Astros celebrates in the clubhouse after the Astros clinched the American League West division title after their game against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Sept. 26, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Gerrit Cole of the Astros celebrates in the clubhouse with Jake Marisnick and Jose Altuve after the Astros clinched the American League West division title after their game against the Blue Jays on Sept. 26, 2018. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Brian McCann of the Astros celebrates in the clubhouse after the Astros clinched the American League West division title after their MLB game against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Sept. 26, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Houston Astros starting pitchers Lance McCullers Jr., Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Dallas Keuchel celebrate after clinching the AL West division title following a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros pitcher Reymin Guduan (64) and pitcher Hector Rondon (30) and pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) celebrate after clinching the AL West division title following a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) hands out victory cigars to celebrate Houston's Division title after the regular season MLB game between the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Gerrit Cole of the Houston Astros celebrates in the clubhouse with Jose Altuve after the Astros clinched the American League West division title after their game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 26, 2018. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Houston Astros teammates celebrate their Division title after the regular season MLB game between the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Astros players celebrate in the clubhouse after the Astros clinched the American League West division title after their game against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 26, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros celebrates in the clubhouse after the Astros clinched the American League West division title after their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 26, 2018. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Lance McCullers Jr. of the Astros celebrates in the clubhouse with Dallas Keuchel after the Astros clinched the American League West division title after their game against the Blue Jays on Sept. 26, 2018. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Houston Astros starting pitchers Lance McCullers Jr., Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Dallas Keuchel celebrate after clinching the AL West division title following a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
