The Astros lost 5-2 to the Rays on Saturday, but that didn't stop a couple Astros pitchers from having fun on Twitter.

Before the game, Astros relief pitcher Collin McHugh quote tweeted a tweet from his wife that pointed out McHugh's state line to Astros Manager A.J. Hinch. In the quote tweet from McHugh, the starter turned middle reliever stated,"Yo @ blummer27 & @ RealToddKalas, can’t get a plug for your boy to get his first # ASG? # MiddleRelieversNeedLoveToo."

It would be tough sledding for McHugh to actually make the All-Star Game, as pitching spots are usually reserved for starters and late inning relievers. However, McHugh's stats speak for themselves. In 37 innings pitched for the Astros this season, the former waiver wire pick up is 3-0 with a 0.97 ERA, 51 K's to only 9 BB and has a 0.81 WHIP. Those are impressive numbers for a person who has been in the bullpen their entire career. McHugh went 43-26 as a starter in 3 full seasons with the Astros before injuries shortened his season last year.

Joining in the movement was the always vocal Lance McCullers Jr. who came over the top on twitter stating, "I’M ONLY GOING TO SAY THIS ONCE.... SO LISTEN UP.... IF @ Collin_McHugh ISN’T IN THE 2018 ALL-STAR GAME... THEN CANCEL THE GAME... IDC ABOUT ANYTHING OTHER THAN THE BEST PERFOMERS EARNING THEIR # ASG NOD AND HE DESERVES IT x1000 @ MLB @ astros # asgworthy."

Also according to McCullers, Hinch just can't bring McHugh along with him when he manages to game in July. McCullers stated in a follow up tweet, "For all the “go talk to your manager then” people out there. The commissioners office picks along w player vote for the pitching staff now. No longer manager choice. Kk!?"

I'm with McCullers. The All-Star Game no longer has any actual significance after the league decided to stop letting it determine home field advantage in the World Series. It is just a fun exhibition game. Why not have McHugh make it in? A guy that has worked his way up from being a mid season waiver wire acquisition to a All-Star after changing roles? That's some story. So tweet your support for Collin McHugh and let the league know you want him in the All-Star Game.

