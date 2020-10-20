LCM High School principal participates in ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

Principal Ryan DuBose and Coach Hunter Gonzales took the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Friday afternoon to support business owner Tony Dallas.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears showed spirit and support cheering on a principal and coach in the Ice Bucket Challenge for a community leader.

Principal Ryan DuBose and Coach Hunter Gonzales took the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Friday afternoon, Oct. 16 to support business owner Tony Dallas, whose sons Jack and Chad played for West Orange, LCM CISD community relations coordinator Sherry Combs said in a news release.

DuBose was challenged by Gopher Industries owner David Jones.

In turn, DuBose challenged Eric Peevey of West Brook High School, Josh Smalley of Orangefield High School and Allen DeShazo of Bridge City.

SIGN UP | Greater Houston Walk team for Tony Dallas is Oct. 31

Dallas sent a note to the school.

”Hey Bears, this is Tony Dallas. I want y’all to know how much I appreciate y’all and especially Mr. Dubose. By the way, I miss your jokes of the day. Research is key and so is spreading awareness. So, from this Mustang, and I sincerely mean this, Go Bears.”

DuBose is notorious for his daily jokes, Combs said.