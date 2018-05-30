Everyone in Orange County knows the LC-M Team Force. Well now the team has a little state wide recognition as well with Special Olympian Jordan Spell winning a silver medal for the 50 meter walk in Arlington during the State Special Olympics track meet last weekend.

Spell also got a fifth place ribbon in the softball toss!

As promised on 12 Sports Tuesday night, here's the list of all the participants:

Joey Guin, Maccoy Head, Danny Placette, and Cody Janice shared gold medals in their division with Newton High School.

Luke Spell, Kallie McNabb, Hayley Hollie and John Paul Sulak won gold medals in their division.

The sponsors and coaches for this Little Cypress-Mauriceville team are Terrie Parker and Kalah Fulcher Coach is Nolan Frost.

