Sports

LC-M shuts out Port Arthur Memorial at PN-G Cajun Classic

The Lady Bears went 2-1-1 in the tournament

PORT NECHES, Texas — HIGH SCHOOL GIRL'S SOCCER

PN-G CAJUN CLASSIC

DAY 1 RESULTS

Crosby 1 Vidor 1

C. E. King 1 West Brook 1

New Caney 3 Crosby 0

New Caney 0 Dobie 0

Vidor 4 Port Arthur Memorial 0

Port Neches-Groves 4 Dobbie 0

DAY 2 RESULTS

LC-M 4 Kelly Catholic 0

Hardin-Jefferson 1 C.E. King 0

Kelly Catholic 0 New Caney 0

Port Neches-Groves 1 Waller 0

LC-M 1 Waller 1

Port Neches-Groves 3 Vidor 1

DAY 3 RESULTS

LC-M 3 Port Arthur Memorial 0

Crosby 2 West Brook 0

Kelly 4 Hamshire-Fannett 0

Waller 1 Hardin-Jefferson 0

Port Neches-Groves 4 LC-M 0

Dobbie 7 Hamshire-Fannett 0

