LC-M shuts out Port Arthur Memorial at PN-G Cajun Classic

PORT NECHES, Texas — HIGH SCHOOL GIRL'S SOCCER
PN-G CAJUN CLASSIC
DAY 1 RESULTS
Crosby 1 Vidor 1
C. E. King 1 West Brook 1
New Caney 3 Crosby 0
New Caney 0 Dobie 0
Vidor 4 Port Arthur Memorial 0
Port Neches-Groves 4 Dobbie 0
DAY 2 RESULTS
LC-M 4 Kelly Catholic 0
Hardin-Jefferson 1 C.E. King 0
Kelly Catholic 0 New Caney 0
Port Neches-Groves 1 Waller 0
LC-M 1 Waller 1
Port Neches-Groves 3 Vidor 1
DAY 3 RESULTS
LC-M 3 Port Arthur Memorial 0
Crosby 2 West Brook 0
Kelly 4 Hamshire-Fannett 0
Waller 1 Hardin-Jefferson 0
Port Neches-Groves 4 LC-M 0
Dobbie 7 Hamshire-Fannett 0