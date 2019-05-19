BEAUMONT, Texas — The Nederland Bulldogs defeated the Port Neches-Groves Indians 5-1 in the Regional Quarterfinals at Vincent-Beck Stadium on Saturday night.

Jacob Mares earned the victory for the Bulldogs by allowing only four hits and one run while striking out three.

Khristian Curtis took the loss for the Indians when he surrendered five runs on five hits over five innings.

Brock Holton led the Bulldogs offensively with two RBI's while Omar Mascorro finished one-for-three with one RBI.

With the victory, the Bulldogs will move into the Regional Semifinals against Magnolia West. Time and date still yet to be determined.