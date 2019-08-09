BEAUMONT, Texas — Winning every single set of their home volleyball tournament for the first time since 2001, Lamar University (4-2) took down the University of Louisiana-Monroe (4-3) in straight sets on Saturday. The Cardinals swept their home tourney for the first time since 2015 as well.



"We did a great job of putting pressure on their serve receive and limiting their offensive options," said head coach Michelle Kuester. "We also did great at keeping ourselves in system where we could run our middles and create scoring opportunities on the pins. Our kids are playing as one heart and are working towards one common goal. I'm really excited to see where this team can go this year."



As a team the Cardinals played cohesively and aggressively, hitting .318 as a unit with 46 team kills. Big Red was deadly in the service game with 11 aces and a .959 serving percentage, and the Cards also had five total team blocks.



Abigale Nash carried her double-double streak through this match with 16 kills and 11 digs, her third consecutive match with at least 10 kills and at least 10 digs, and her fifth in six matches this year. The sophomore from Tucson, Ariz., hit .414 in the match with one assist and an ace. Mercedes Danrich was also a force to be reckoned with, totaling 10 kills on a .381 clip. Malaysia Murdock and Dannisha House had 11 combined kills and four combined blocks in the middle, and Erin Pequeno and Annika Slovak played a big role on defense with 13 digs apiece. Slovak also excelled all weekend as the team's primary setter, totaling 34 assists in the match and 109 assists in the tournament. Nash was named the MVP of the tournament with Danrich and Slovak joining her on the all-tourney team.



The Cardinals took it to ULM early and often, easily outpacing the Warhawks in the first set. Big Red out-hit Louisiana-Monroe .245 to .167 in the set and won the game 25-18, holding the Warhawks at arms' reach. LU opened the second set with an incredible 9-0 run that included several aces, providing a cushion for the Cardinals to cruise to a 25-22 set victory. Big Red smelled blood in the water in the final set and easily took down ULM 25-16 with a stellar .462 hitting percentage in the finale.



Up Next



The Cardinals are still in town for one more match before hitting the road again with the University of Houston (3-4) coming to McDonald Gym on Tuesday for '90s night.