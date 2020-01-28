BEAUMONT, Texas — During the 2020 campaign, Lamar faces seven teams, Texas, Colorado State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston State, LSU and Houston, that advanced to the NCAA Softball Regionals last season.



The Cardinals will open their eighth season of competition since LU revived the program in 2013 when they travel to Austin, Texas on Friday, Feb. 7 to partake in the Texas Tournament. The field includes Wichita State, Texas, Colorado State and Maryland.



Lamar will open their home slate when they host the fifth annual Cardinal Classic. The Cardinal Classic is scheduled for Feb. 21-22 at the LU Softball Complex. Following the Cardinal Classic is the Lamar Invitational on Feb. 28-29. The teams for the fields are to be determined and will be announced later.



The Cardinals will stay home to open conference play when they host Stephen F. Austin on March 6-7.



Defending Southland Conference Champions Sam Houston State comes to the LU Softball Complex for a three-game series starting March 27.

To view the complete 2020 softball schedule, click here.



