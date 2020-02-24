BEAUMONT, Texas — The Lamar University softball program improved to 8-6 overall on the year after capturing wins over Northern Colorado and St. John's on Saturday afternoon to complete the Cardinal Classic.



WIN VS. NORTHERN COLORADO



It was the Bears that brought in the first run in the second inning, but it was not enough as the Cardinals got some help from the bats of freshman Hannah Kinkade and sophomore Kristen Meyer. Kinkade blasted her fourth home run of the season in the fourth to even things between the Cards and Bears.



Meyer finished the contest going 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the win. She also tallied a double in the win. Kinkade finished the game 1-for-3 with her lone hit being a solo shot beyond left field wall.



The Cardinal bats finally got rolling after three innings in the fourth with a solo blast to left by Kinkade. Lamar needed some insurance runs and got some from junior Hanna Carpenter and freshman Olivia Taylor in the bottom of the sixth.



Lamar improves the series record over the Bears to 4-0 while the Cards improved to 7-6 overall.



WIN VS. ST. JOHN'S



Sophomore Aaliyah Ruiz got the starting nod against the St. John's Red Storm and after taking a line drive, Ruiz was able to stay in and she tossed 7.0 innings and fanned five batters in her performance. She only allowed one run on four hits in the contest.



Senior Jade Lewis finished the afternoon going 2-for-3 with a run scored. The Mont Belvieu, Texas native, also added double to her performance. Redshirt sophomore Victoria Garivey collected two hits while going 2-for-2 in the win over the Red Storm.



The bats were rolling early and often for the Cardinals as collected five runs on four hits in the bottom of the third to take a 6-0 lead.



The Cardinals improve to 8-6 overall after beginning the season 1-4. This marks the third annual Cardinal Classic that Lamar has taken home the top spot.



UP NEXT: The Cardinals will welcome Texas Southern to the LU Softball Complex on Feb. 29 for a doubleheader between the programs. The game times are 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed online.

