KATY, Texas — The Lamar women's basketball team was looking to secure a spot in the Southland Conference Championship Game for the first time in ten years.

However, Abilene Christian had other ideas upsetting the Lady Cardinals 88-79.

Breanna Wright led the way for the Wildcats with 31 points.

The Lady Cardinals led practically all-game long, thanks to the performance of senior Moe Kinard who had a game-high 34 points.

Yet, with six minutes remaining in the game, the wheels began to fall off for Lamar.

They were ahead by eight when Abilene Christian went on a huge run, scoring 27 points in the final stretch.

The Lady Cardinals were only able to put up 11 in that same time frame.

Senior Chastadie Barrs ended with a double-double, 10 points and 10 assists.

Umaja Collins and Miya Crump also scored in double digits for Lamar.

Lamar's season didn't end the way they expected, but they did capture the regular season title for the second consecutive season.

There's a good chance they could still play in the WNIT or other tournament.