BEAUMONT, Texas — It wasn't pretty, but if there was a lesson to be learned from Saturday's defeat to Texas A&M (62-3), is that all losses are not created equal.

With that said, the Cardinals are ready to move forward as they get ready for their Southland Conference opener at Southeastern Louisiana.

The Lions are currently ranked no. 21 nationally according to FCS STATS after defeating no.6 Jacksonville and going to-to-toe with Ole Miss, and are no.6 in the Southland Conference.