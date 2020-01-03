BEAUMONT, Texas — The Lamar University softball program dropped a doubleheader against Texas Southern on Saturday afternoon at the LU Softball Complex.



LOSS VS. TEXAS SOUTHERN



The Cardinals collected just four hits in the loss to Texas Southern as the Tigers took Game 1 by a score of 6-1.



Lamar was led by junior Hannah Carpenter, who finished game one going 1-for-3 with the lone Cardinal on the afternoon. The Cardinals made some costly errors that put Tiger runners in scoring position to help them in the third and fifth innings.



The lone run came in the second for the Cards as senior Elizabeth Castillo singled up the middle to bring home Carpenter but Texas Southern responded in the third with a three-run inning powered by Zariah Robins, who finished game on going 2-for-3 with two runs in the contest.



Lamar fell to 8-7 overall after suffering the game one loss. Texas Southern improved to 6-10 with the win.

LOSS VS. TEXAS SOUTHERN



Game 2 was a different ball game up until the top of the fifth when the Tigers found the hitting they needed to go up 3-1 in the fifth.



The Cardinals lone run came from senior Mackenzie Futrell by the way of a single down the right field line by sophomore Savana Mata. Mata led the Cards in game two at the plate finishing the contest going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.



The contest remained tied until a single by Tevana Tate of the Tigers brought home Crimson Davis to push the Tiger lead to 3-1. Texas Southern recorded another two runs in the top of the 6th to increase their lead to 5-1.



The Cardinals were able to get two runs in the seventh, but the Cards comeback fell just short in the seventh as the Tigers of Texas Southern took game two by a score of 5-3.



The Cards drop to 8-8 on the season and will look to bounce back this coming week.