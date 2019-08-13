BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University announced Monday that those attending baseball, basketball and football games on the campus will be able to purchase beer, an addition to sporting events that has some students excited.

Lamar University Director of Athletics Marco Born said the university approved the sale of beer for the general public Monday, August 12.

Lamar University senior Marcus James said he supports the decision to sell alcohol at sporting events.

"Anything in moderation is fine as long as people are safe about it," said James.

James is a bartender, and knows Lamar will have to be careful.

"There is going to be a huge college population, so they just have to be diligent about checking ID's and making sure that everybody is legally drinking and not drinking too much," said James.

Born wants to put those concerns to rest.

"There will be stations set up at each gate at the football games and if people want to purchase beer they will get ID'd and get a wrist band put on their wrist and then we will only be giving two beers at a time," said Born.

Beer will be sold until the end of the third quarter at football games.

Beer will also be sold at men's and women's basketball games, along with baseball games.

Beer will be available for the season opener game at Provost Umphrey Stadium. The game starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, with the Cardinals scheduled to play against Bethel University.

Lamar University is still finalizing which brands will be sold. A decision should be made on Wednesday but Coors Light, Miller Light and Michelob Ultra will be on the list.

The university is also looking at options for wine spritzers.

"We will never stop looking for ways to enhance the amenities at Provost Umphrey Stadium," said Born in a news release Monday. "This is an idea that has been discussed for some time. Fans, 21 and older, will have the option to purchase beer, regardless of seating. A lot of time, effort and thought went into this decision from numerous departments on campus. This is something that we believe will add to our gameday atmosphere."