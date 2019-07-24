BEAUMONT, Texas — With summer camp season winding down and the start of the school year on the horizon, players from all over the Golden Triangle are still looking to improve on their skills and gain experience from knowledgeable instructors.

Case in point.

The Lamar University tennis team hosted their annual camp this week, where athletes ranging from 10 to 18 years-old are on the court from 9 am until noon with LU assistant coach Jon Flanagan, Priscilla Garza and former Nederland standout, Jayci Wong.

Players not only learn the basic fundamentals of tennis, but technical skills and stroke development as well.