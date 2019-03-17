BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar softball brought out the brooms Sunday, completing the sweep of all three games with a 9-5 win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

The Islanders struck first, but the Lady Cardinals would have the last laugh.

Lamar put on a hitting clinic which began with junior Shannon Klaus.

Klaus got Lamar on the board in the second inning using her speed for an infield single that scored a run.

She would finish the afternoon 3-for-4 with that RBI.

Later in the inning, freshman Shaina Amir blew the game open with a 2-run single up the middle.

The Islanders would quickly respond, putting up four in the third inning.

Yet, the Lady Cardinals came alive in the fifth inning, racking up five runs to put the game out of reach.

Lamar wins despite four errors, improving to 5-1 in conference play.

Junior Erin Kyle record the win, throwing 4 2/3 innings and only allowing three hits to earn her fifth win of the season.

Next up for Lamar is a trip to Baton Rouge where they'll play LSU at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.