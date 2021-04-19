Lamar State splits Region XIV series with Blinn

Seahawks and Buccaneers split to extra inning games Monday afternoon

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Region XIV doubleheader between Lamar State and Blinn College had everything you could ask for as the teams split two extra inning contests Monday afternoon at Martin Field.

Game 1: Blinn 5 Lamar State 3 (9 inn)

The Seahawks jumped ahead in game one when West Orange-Stark's Gabby Tims blasted a two-run homer to center field in the fourth inning to break the scoreless tie.

The lead wouldn't last long with Blinn (15-14, 9-4) plating three runs in their next at bat.

Lamar State (12-19, 4-7) would square things up in the sixth before giving up a pair in deciding ninth inning.

Port Neches-Groves Cameron Niedenthal was tagged with the loss despite striking out nine Bucs in eight and two-thirds innings of work.

Game 2: Lamar State 7 Blinn (8 inn)

After seeing Blinn rally in game one, it was Lamar State using late inning heroics to take game two over the Buccaneers (15-15, 9-5).

The Seahawks (13-19, 5-7) scored three times in the seventh to force extra innings once again.

This time Hardin-Jefferson's Savannah Trahan delivered a clutch line drive with runners at the corners in the eighth to clinch the win.