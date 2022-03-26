Lamar State ends losing streak against nationally ranked San Jacinto

Seahawks split doubleheader with Coyotes in Region XIV play

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Riding a six-game losing streak, Lamar State was faced with an extremely tough matchup Saturday afternoon in Port Arthur.

San Jacinto rolled into town ranked fourteenth in the nation, and undefeated in Region XIV play.

In game one the Seahawks jumped ahead early with three runs, but couldn't hold on as the Coyotes took a tough battle 5-3.

After a short break, the teams were back at it on Martin Field. Once again Lamar State fired first, scoring three runs in the second inning.

This time the Seahawks were able to hold off a San Jac (25-10, 6-1) rally, for a 5-4 win.