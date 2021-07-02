Lamar State College-Port Arthur tops No. 14 Blinn, 98-70

Kanntrell Burney led the Seahawks with 31 points

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lamar State College Port Arthur sophomore Kanntrell Burney scored 31 points and led a long-range bombing assault Saturday that left previously unbeaten, No. 14-nationally ranked Blinn College in ashes.

The Seahawks rained down 20 3-pointers – 8 by Burney – and blasted the now 5-1 Buccaneers 98-70 on their Brenham homecourt in a performance for the ages.

Seahawk sophomore Ty Archibald hit 5 3-pointers and scored 25 points, with freshman Nash Golaszewski (12 points) adding 3 treys, and the pair of sophomore Kobi Johnson (10 points) and freshman Des McQuain (8 points) each added a pair of makes from beyond the arc.

Coach Lance Madison's team hit 54% of its shots (20 of 37) from outside of 22 feet, 1.75 inches – also known as 3-point land -- and 50% (33 of 66) overall. The Seahawks hit a near-perfect 12 of 13 (92%) from the free-throw line.

Burney tied a school record for most 3s in a game, set by Charles 'Tre' Bennett in 2014 and the team record for most 3s in a contest was being researched late into Saturday night.

Archibald, a transfer from Trinity Valley Community College, cashed in on 9 of 13 shots (69%) against the Bucs, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers. The 6-foot guard also was credited with eight steals and 12 rebounds.

LSCPA improved to 3-3 on the season, and will be returning home to play Paris Junior College at 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the Carl Parker Center in Port Arthur.

The Seahawks stunned Blinn with 12 first-half 3-pointers, leading by as many as 17, 48-31, before settling for a 9-point, 53-44, advantage at intermission.

The Bucs got as close as 2 points early in the second half before LSCPA lobbed in 5 more 3s in a 3:48 stretch to retake a 17-point lead, 70-53, with 15 minutes remaining. The Hawks' lead was double digits for all but 26 seconds of the remaining time, a rarity ended by Burney's final 3-pointer with 11:30 to go.

Freshman Davion Coleman led Blinn in scoring with 23 points and teammates C.J. Carpenter and Bonke Maring added 14 and 12 points, respectively.