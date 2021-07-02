Lamar State College-Port Arthur tops No. 14 Blinn, 98-70

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lamar State College Port Arthur sophomore Kanntrell Burney scored 31 points and led a long-range bombing assault Saturday that left previously unbeaten, No. 14-nationally ranked Blinn College in ashes.
The Seahawks rained down 20 3-pointers – 8 by Burney – and blasted the now 5-1 Buccaneers 98-70 on their Brenham homecourt in a performance for the ages.
Seahawk sophomore Ty Archibald hit 5 3-pointers and scored 25 points, with freshman Nash Golaszewski (12 points) adding 3 treys, and the pair of sophomore Kobi Johnson (10 points) and freshman Des McQuain (8 points) each added a pair of makes from beyond the arc.
Coach Lance Madison's team hit 54% of its shots (20 of 37) from outside of 22 feet, 1.75 inches – also known as 3-point land -- and 50% (33 of 66) overall. The Seahawks hit a near-perfect 12 of 13 (92%) from the free-throw line.
Burney tied a school record for most 3s in a game, set by Charles 'Tre' Bennett in 2014 and the team record for most 3s in a contest was being researched late into Saturday night.
Archibald, a transfer from Trinity Valley Community College, cashed in on 9 of 13 shots (69%) against the Bucs, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers. The 6-foot guard also was credited with eight steals and 12 rebounds.
LSCPA improved to 3-3 on the season, and will be returning home to play Paris Junior College at 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the Carl Parker Center in Port Arthur.
The Seahawks stunned Blinn with 12 first-half 3-pointers, leading by as many as 17, 48-31, before settling for a 9-point, 53-44, advantage at intermission.
The Bucs got as close as 2 points early in the second half before LSCPA lobbed in 5 more 3s in a 3:48 stretch to retake a 17-point lead, 70-53, with 15 minutes remaining. The Hawks' lead was double digits for all but 26 seconds of the remaining time, a rarity ended by Burney's final 3-pointer with 11:30 to go.
Freshman Davion Coleman led Blinn in scoring with 23 points and teammates C.J. Carpenter and Bonke Maring added 14 and 12 points, respectively.
The Bucs led just once in the game, at 19-17, eight minutes in. A Burney 3-ball put LSCPA ahead to stay at 20-19.