Lamar State College-Port Arthur snaps two-game losing streak with 80-65 win over Victoria

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur's Seahawks played rock 'em, sock 'em Wednesday afternoon as big men Joe Lucien and Kenyawn Bowie dominated Victoria College.

They combined for 36 points and 18 rebounds as Lamar State College Port Arthur plundered the Pirates 80-65 in NJCAA Region 14 basketball action at the Carl Parker Center.

Lucien, a cat-quick 6-foot-7 freshman from Beaumont West Brook, scored 23 points to pace all scorers and had 6 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Bowie, a muscular leaper and sophomore from Dallas, logged a career high 12 rebounds and nearly matched his career scoring high with 13 points.

It was the finest performance of the team's tallest player performing as a tandem. Three times Bowie high-lowed the Pirates, drawing the defense out to the free throw line and finding Lucien next to the basket ready to flush home another 2 points.

Kanntrell Burney, another Dallas sophomore, scored 14 points with 4 3-pointers.

"I'm proud of the guys. What a way to bounce back," Coach Lance Madison said, alluding to the two-game losing streak ended on Wednesday.

LSCPA, 4-9 on the season, next plays Kilgore College on the road at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 13 before racing home for a 2 p.m. makeup game the next day, Sunday, March 14, against Tyler Junior College.

Victoria College dipped to 3-5 on the season.

The Seahawks raced to a 10-0 lead, with help from a pair of buckets each by Bowie and Lucien. They led by 14 at half, 41-27, after consecutive buckets by Des McQuain, Adrian Caldwell II and Lucien.