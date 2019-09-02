From Lamar Athletics

The 2019 Lamar University softball kicked off on Friday when they played Wisconsin and Nebraska at the Scrap Yard Tournament. LU went 0-2 on the day as they were defeated by Wisconsin, 8-0 (5 inn.) and Nebraska, 14-2 (5 inn.).



LU vs. Wisconsin

The Cards could not get anything going in the top of the first but in the bottom of the frame the Badgers offense got going. Johnson singled to get the game started and then stole second base. She came around to score on a Cardinal error and after one inning Wisconsin led 1-0.



After LU went down in order in the second, the Badgers grew the lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the second. Miklesh tripled home one run and scored on a Johnson double.



In the top of the fourth inning, the Cards got its first hit of the game. With two outs, Jade Lewis singled giving the Cards the first hit of the game for LU. However, that would be all they would get in the inning.



Wisconsin grew the lead to 4-0 in the fourth inning after Miklesh grounded out, which scored one run.



The Cards offense looked to be coming to life in the top of the fifth. Shaina Amir walked. Maddy Myers followed with a single through the left side putting two runners on base. Elizabeth Castillo followed with a walk to load the bases with no outs. However, the next three Cards were retired and LU left three on base.



The Badgers bats remained hot in the bottom of the fifth as they hit two home runs in the inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Konwent singled up the middle scoring one extending the Badgers lead to 8-0, which ended the game.



LU vs. Nebraska

Lamar came out swinging in the first inning as Kelly Meeuwsen singled to start the game. Meeuwsen came around to score on an error by Nebraska. Savana Guidry scored when Jade Lewis singled her home. Lamar kept the threat alive as Taylor Davis singled and Amir singled loading the bases. However, the next two Cards were retired and led 2-0.



Big Red looked to keep things going in the second inning as Taylor Murphy singled to start the inning for LU. However, Lamar could not string hits together. LU had two hits in the inning but could not score a run.



The Huskers came back and tied the game in the bottom of the second inning. Nebraska scored two two runs on two hits as Boruff singled home one and Edwards drew a bases loaded walk, tying the game at 2-2.



Starting the top of the third, Lewis was hit by a pitch and Davis followed with a single putting two runners on. LU's next three hitters were retired ending the threat.



Nebraska broke the tie in the bottom of the third inning. After a leadoff triple, Kneib grounded out which scored one, putting Nebraska ahead 3-2.



After the Cards went down in order in the fourth, Nebraska's bats came to life in the bottom of the fourth. Nebraska broke the game open by scoring 11 runs on eight hits and taking advantage of two Cards errors in the inning.



In the top of the fifth, LU needed to score to keep the game alive, however, they were retired in order and were defeated, 14-2, by Nebraska.



Big Red returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 9 when they play Omaha and Nebraska. Lamar and Omaha, first pitch is set for 9 a.m. Cards follow by playing the Huskers at 11:30 a.m.