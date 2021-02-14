Lamar softball drops doubleheader to UTSA

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Lamar University softball program fell in both contests at the LU Softball Complex to UTSA on Saturday afternoon.



Game 1 – UTSA 7, Lamar 1



The Cardinals got out to a rough start on the day despite going into the second inning scoreless between the programs. The Roadrunners got out to an early 2-0 lead in the second inning off a single by Grunberg that was able to bring in Ibarra and Bumford.



The contest went on to remain 2-0 until the top of the fourth as UTSA add three runs on a three-run home run by Grunberg. Lamar saw its first run of game one come from freshman Audry Fleming, who recorded her first collegiate at-bat and only took one pitch and sent the ball over the left field fence. UTSA would go on to add some insurance runs in the top of the seventh to capture the win in game one, 7-1, over the Cardinals.



Game 2 – UTSA 11, Lamar 2 (5 Inn.)



The Roadrunners picked up right where they left off in game two. Loughman opened game two with a double and the next UTSA batter was able to bring her home to take an early 1-0 lead over Lamar.



UTSA was able to extend their lead to 3-0 with two outs in the top of the third off of an error by the Cardinals. The next batter up, the Roadrunners put another run on the board to make it 4-0 going into the bottom of the third.



The Cardinals were able to cut the UTSA lead to 4-2 after an error by the Roadrunner second baseman allowed sophomore Nicolette Ramirez and freshman Sydnee Adams to score. The Cardinals and UTSA went onto trade batters in the fourth. The Roadrunners exploded for seven unanswered runs in the fifth to allow them to extend their lead to 11-2, and them the UTSA defense and pitching held the Cardinals at bay allowing the visitor to capture the doubleheader sweep over Lamar.



UP NEXT: The Cardinals will head to Frisco, Texas to participate in the Tracy Beard Classic where they will face Oklahoma State (twice), Kansas and North Texas from Feb. 19-21.