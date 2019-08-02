FRISCO, Texas — From Lamar Athletics
After narrowly missing the postseason in 2018, Lamar University's baseball team was picked for another projected appearance in the Southland Conference tournament on Thursday, as announced by the league in the annual preseason poll. The Cards were picked eighth with 128 points, but just 80 points separated ninth place Nicholls and fourth place Central Arkansas.
"On one hand we're honored to be picked for a return to postseason play in a conference with so many good teams," said head coach Will Davis. "On the other hand, we believe we have a good team this year and will fight hard to beat that prediction this season."
A SLEW OF ALL-CONFERENCE PREDICTIONS
Between D1Baseball, Perfect Game, and the SLC, seven Cardinals have received all-conference preseason honors. Robin Adames, JC Correa, Cole Coker, Ryan Erickson, Jason Blanchard, Jorge Gutierrez, and Dylan Johnson were picked by those organizations as either All-Conference players or Top MLB Prospects in the SLC.
D1 Baseball had four Cardinals in the 2019 Top Draft Prospects list and another Cardinal listed as an impact freshman - Correa, Blanchard, Gutierrez, and Adames were all predicted as potential draft picks and Dylan Johnson was projected as an impact freshman. Perfect Game had Adames and Erickson on their preseason All-SLC team and Blanchard and Johnson as top pro prospects. Coker was Lamar's representative on the SLC Preseason All-Conference First Team.
2019 IN PREVIEW
The season begins on February 15 with the first of three games against LIU Brooklyn, a team Lamar holds a 4-0 record against all-time. 15 members of the 2019 squad will make their Cardinal debuts next Friday including eight freshman, a sophomore transfer, five junior transfers, and a senior transfer. A full breakdown of the 15 newcomers and 21 returners can be found here - pitchers, catchers, infield, and outfield.
Vincent-Beck Stadium will play host to 28 games for Big Red in 2019, a place where Lamar historically has been extremely successful. Lamar holds a 926-481-6 record all-time in the friendly confines of "The Beck", including a 147-96 mark since 2011. This year figures to be special as well with a brand new, state-of-the-art turf field installed during the offseason.
The upcoming season will feature 15 games against teams that made the NCAA postseason in 2018, including 12 of the 26 non-conference games.