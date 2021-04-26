Lamar men's and women's tennis advance to SLC championship

Junior Nicolas Mayr won a thrilling three-set match on No. 2 singles to help Lamar University thwart a late charge from the third-seeded New Orleans Privateers. The Cardinals (11-8) took a three-point lead into the final three courts but had to hold off a late charge from the Privateers to pick up the 4-3 victory.



"Today was an array of emotions," said LU head coach Scott Shankles. "The match consisted of a tons of highs and lows. We're coming off a disappointing performance in doubles, but I felt like if we could stay calm in singles, take a deep breath and just hang in there things could go well and they did for a little while. Then UNO made a nice comeback and had all the momentum, but we hung in there and had the match come down to a senior (Nico Mayr) and he came through the way you expect seniors to."



The Cardinals had to play from behind at the beginning of the match as UNO stormed out to a 1-0 lead after taking matches on courts one and two doubles.



Fortunately, there was no long-term effect to New Orleans' quick start as Big Red bounced right back with three-straight wins to take a commanding 3-1 lead. Junior Carlos Paton Canal got the Cardinals on the scoreboard with a straight-sets victory on court No. 4. He defeated UNO's Espen Lagarde, 6-1, 6-2 to tie the overall match.



Freshman Brandon Do handed the Cardinals their first lead of the day with his straight-sets victory over UNO's Johannes Klein, 6-4, 6-1, at the No. 5 position. Sophomore, and 2021 SLC Player of the Year, Axel Vila Antuna had the Cardinals knocking on the door of the overall victory with his 6-4, 6-1, decision over Austin Vos at the No. 1 singles position.



Big Red needed only one more point to win the overall match, but it wouldn't be easy to come by, despite leading on the three remaining courts. The final three matches would go to a third set and the Privateers would win the next two matches placing all the focus on line two.



Mayr won a dogfight in the opening set, 7-6 (10-8), to take an early lead, but UNO's Max Heinzel didn't go quietly. Heinzel battled back to win a close second set, 6-4, setting up the third. In the third, Mayr prevailed with a 7-5 victory.



"Nico has experience winning big matches on this court," said Shankles. "He was the player who won the deciding match in 2018 for the tournament title. Nico worked hard to win the first set 7-6, and as he was going into the second set, we were looking good as a team. That's when I told him to stay focused because you never know how things could change. His opponent was able to come back but Nico never panicked and it showed today as he was able to close it out."



The win sets up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in the finals as the Cardinals will square off against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The match will begin at 10 a.m. from the Beaumont Municipal Tennis Complex.