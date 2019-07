BEAUMONT, Texas — Athletes had the chance to showcase their skills in front of the LU coaching staff at their annual Friday Night Lights camp at Provost Umphrey Stadium.

Players and potential recruits went through a number of drills to get them acclimated with college level workouts they could be seeing in the near future.

Head coach Mike Schultz not only believes this camp is a win for the athletes, but a win for the LU coaching staff as well.