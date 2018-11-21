BEAUMONT, Texas – For the first time in program history Lamar University has advanced to the NCAA FCS Championships and LU wants the Golden Triangle to be a part of the experience. Big Red will be hosting the official watch party at Buffalo Wild Wings on Dowlen Road.

The Cardinals open the playoffs against Northern Iowa. The game is slated to kick off at 4 p.m. from the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Big Red (7-4) will look to continue one of the nation’s longest win streaks Saturday – six straight – when they kick off against the Panthers.

The event at Buffalo Wild Wings will kick off at 4:00p.m., and will offer exclusive food and beverage promotions.

Fan wishing to see the team off as they board busses headed for the airport can do so Friday at the Dauphin Athletics Complex. Fans wishing to be a part of the team’s first trip to the FCS playoffs are asked to be at the Dauphin Athletics Complex Friday at 12:30 p.m. to greet the coaches and players before the board the busses.

