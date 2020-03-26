BEAUMONT, Texas — With many college athletes turning to social media for advice on at home workouts, Lamar dietitian Tessa Hughes is making sure her athletes remain in top shape by providing a series of nutrition videos during this pandemic.

"I just want to be able to give our athletes an education," Hughes said. "What should I be eating, what shouldn't I be eating as an athlete."

Along with her nutritional videos, Hughes will offer one-on-one counseling as well.

"I just did my first video chat with an athlete," Hughes said. "We were talking about getting on a schedule, waking up at the same time everyday, getting breakfast, lunch, pre-workout and post-workout snack."

Hughes' advice stretches far beyond her athletes. While many people are staying at home until further notice, Hughes' stresses the importance of remaining healthy and avoid overeating during this pandemic.

"Distractions cause us to overeat and sometimes cause us to under eat," Hughes said. "Snacking is not bad. Eating popcorn isn't bad. I don't think you should deny yourself of that but eating how much is the question."