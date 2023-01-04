Cardinal bats silent in McNeese series finale

LU is now 3-6 in conference play following the series loss to the Cowgirls.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University’s softball team saw their bats go silent in the series finale with McNeese as they recorded only one hit in a 12-0 five-inning loss at the LU Softball Complex.

Cameron Niedenthal got the start for the Cardinals and would be earn the loss with 1.2 innings allowing six runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts. Karyana Mitchell would pitch 3.1 innings of relief surrendering six runs on eight hits.

Hayley Freudenberg was the lone Cardinal who got the hit breaking up a perfect game bid by Whitney Tate with a single in the fourth inning.

Kaylee Lopez had three hits and two RBI for the Cowgirls while Marianna Torres drove in three RBI on a hit. and Alayis Seneca brought home two RBI on two hits. Tate went all five innings allowing one hit while striking out five.

The Cardinals will get set for another Louisiana trip starting this Wednesday when they will take on Southern at 5 p.m.

