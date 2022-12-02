Lamar Athletics recognizes Larry Tidwell ahead of Hall of Fame Weekend

Larry Tidwell recognized as a Cardinal Hall of Honor inductee at women's basketball game.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Hall of Fame Weekend came early for Lamar Athletics.

Larry Tidwell can't make next weekend's induction ceremony so he was recognized today at halftime during the women's basketball game.

In Tidwell's case, being welcomed into Lamar Athletics Hall of Honor during a women's basketball game is extremely appropriate.

"The thing I love about the Golden Triangle, it's genuine," said Tidwell. "The people here work hard. If you show support then they'll come back and give support. It's just a great place to be."

"I've been gone eight years and driving down here Thursday afternoon, a lot of great memories," said Tidwell.

Tidwell was Lamar Women's Basketball's head coach for six seasons. He turned a losing program into a winning one. Tidwell set a school record 128 wins and posted six consecutive winning seasons. He guided the Cardinals to two conference divisional titles and the 2010 SLC regular-season title. His team also made an NCAA Championship appearance. Tidwell coached 10 players who would go on to play professionally, including one Olympian.

Lamar Athletics is inducting five new members into the Cardinals Hall of Honor on Saturday, Feb. 19.