LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Lamar University women's basketball program captured the win in the first edition of the Battle of the Border over McNeese, 87-69, backed by a career afternoon for freshman Malay McQueen, who put up a career-high 29 points.



Lamar took a 15-8 lead into the first media timeout on a wide-open three pointer by freshman Malay McQueen. McQueen finished the first quarter going 4-for-5 and picked up two steals along the way. Senior Briana Laidler picked up six first quarter points on 2-for-2 shooting. Lamar got out to a hot start in the first and took the lead into the second quarter, 27-20.



The Cardinals used an 8-0 run over the first two and a half minutes in the second quarter to push their lead to 37-20 before the Cowgirls sank a basket to end the run. McNeese made had some huge shots from Regan Bolton to help shrink the Cardinal lead, but sophomore Umaja Collins tallied a team-high six rebounds in the first half to help seduce the Cowgirl comeback with Lamar taking the lead into halftime, 39-36.



Coming out of the break, the Cardinals took the lead and never looked back as they went on the capture the first edition of the Battle of the Border, 87-69, over the Cowgirls. Lamar improves to 9-11 overall and 5-6 in the Southland, while McNeese falls to 5-15 overall and 2-9 in conference play.



Laidler finished the afternoon with her third double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the contest. She added two blocks and two assists to her performance and went a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.



From Coach Aqua Franklin:



On getting the win in the Battle of the Border:



"Always feels good to win. Winning is hard and I know we have had a losing streak. I am really proud of Malay and her efforts. I just told the team 'I was telling anybody that would listen to try and challenge Malay a little bit.' She would have had more playing time if she can figure it out on the defensive end. To see her have six steals, we count deflections and number of times trying to keep the ball alive. There is no telling how many of those she had. Unbelievable job of being ready to shoot the ball and being ready for her opportunity coming off the bench but continuing to practice and to get better each day. I think the week off was able to get her a little bit healthier. I am super proud of my freshmen and her for stepping up. Her continuing to believe in herself and score the way she did."



From freshman Malay McQueen:



On what was working for her on the offensive end:



"Like coach said in practice, she has been challenging me on the defensive end and I felt like after I hit the two threes, I knew it was going to be my game and I knew I had to step it up defensively if I wanted to stay on the court."