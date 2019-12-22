BEAUMONT, Texas — The Lamar University women's basketball program fought and came away with the win over Northwestern State on Saturday afternoon in the Southland Conference home-opener in the Montagne Center, 61-58.



The first 20 minutes saw eight different Cards score with sophomore Angel Hastings leading the way with six points. The first half saw Northwestern draw 15 fouls compared to just six for Lamar, but trips to the line were not the best for the Cardinals as they went just 37.5 percent from the line.



The Cardinals held onto a close first quarter lead heading into the second. The first quarter saw the Demon's full-court press cause trouble for Lamar, but the Cardinals were able to get out of the jam with the help from a big three by junior Jadyn Pimentel to put Lamar up 14-12.



The second quarter was even on both ends of the court. The Demons shot 50 percent from the field compared to just 23 percent for the Cardinals. Lamar went into the half with a 25-23 lead over the Demons.



Averaging 3.3 steals per game, Pimentel currently ranks 15th in the nation in steals. She also leads the conference with a total of 37 steals. Only Jasmyn Johnson from NW State has more than 30 after she finished with three in the loss.



Redshirt senior Amber Vidal led the way offensively on the afternoon. She finished with 18 points to go along with three rebounds and one steal.



From Coach Aqua Franklin:

On the team's performance and the game overall:

"We started slow, but we fought back in it. Our girls played hard. I think there were five or more charges in the game. Give it to Northwestern State, they are a really good team. They do a great job defensively forcing a lot of turnover, but we kept our composure. We did not make free throws at the rate I would have liked. Pimentel had two late and Angel (Hastings) stepped up and had a few. Amber hit a couple of threes. I am really proud of our team, especially going into the break 2-0."



On the injury to Ashlan Miles:

"I think she landed on it, and it had been bothering her, but we did not want to risk anything further to her, so we kept her out during the second half. She will be back."



From Angel Hastings:

On play at the end of the game:

"She had jumped up and I thought she had fouled me, but they called the foul on me. That is okay because we got the win."



Up Next: The Cardinals will have off until they report back on Dec. 27 to prepare for their home matchup on Jan. 2 when they welcome New Orleans to the Montagne Center at 7:00 p.m. (CT).