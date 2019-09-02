VIDOR, Texas — Port Arthur Memorial's bid for District 21-5A's playoff spot came up short as the Lady Titans were topped by Barbers Hill, 47-36. The loss sets up a Bi-District matchup between Port Arthur and 22-5A tri-champion Friendswood. Tipoff between the Lady Titans and Lady Mustangs is set for 6 pm Monday at La Porte High School.

Barbers Hill will face Crosby in the nightcap at La Porte Monday night. Freshman Rachel Sorlls had a big game, scoring 12 points, while Jaelin Holden led all scores with 14. On the other side Memorial was paced by Julia Sion's 13 points.