SOUR LAKE, Texas — Hardin-Jefferson wrapped up the District 21-4A title in the sweetest way, flying past rival Silsbee, 77-45. The third-ranked Lady Hawks wrapped up the regular season at (29-4, 12-0). Angelina College signee Tunisha Strong led the way for HJ with 24 points, while Delberta Guillory-Smith finished with 20. Number ten Silsbee will advance to the postseason with a final mark of (21-6, 10-2).