ORANGE, Texas — 409 Sports preseason number one LCM continues to look sharp. After handling Vidor in their morning game 7-3, the Lady Bears hammered Port Arthur Memorial 15-0 at the Southeast Texas Kickoff Classic.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville opened the season with a 4-3 win over defending Class 4A State Champion Liberty, before picking up a pair of wins today.

LCM returns to action at four o'clock tomorrow against Beaumont United before wrapping up the day at seven against Hamshire-Fannett.