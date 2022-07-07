Kirbyville Junior All-Stars advance to Texas East State Tournament!

Local All-Star teams continue march to State!

LUMBERTON, Texas — The Kirbyville Junior Softball All-Stars became the second local team to punch their ticket to the Texas East Tournament after beating Bridge City, 20-1.

The victory completed a Section 2 sweep for Kirbyville after they took game one, 20-2.

On the baseball side of things the Silsbee Intermediate All-Stars grabbed a win in the Texas East Baseball State opener, holding off Bastrop, 5-3.

They'll face the winner of West University and Needville Friday night in Houston at 8:00 pm.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

TEXAS EAST INTERMEDIATE TOURNAMENT

Silsbee 5 Bastrop 3

SECTION 2 JUNIOR TOURNAMENT

Bridge City 19 Barbers Hill 0 (Barbers Hill eliminated)

Championship

West End vs Bridge City

Friday 7:00 pm, Vidor Little League

SECTION 2 12U TOURNAMENT

Bridge City 12 Barbers Hill 0 (Barbers Hill eliminated)

Championship

West End vs Bridge City

Friday 7:00 pm, Bridge City Little League

SECTION 2 11U TOURNAMENT

West End 12 Montgomery 8 (Montgomery eliminated)

Championship

Bridge City vs West End

Friday 7:00 pm, Barbers Hill Little League

SECTION 2 10U TOURNAMENT

Barbers Hill 16 Lumberton 10 (Lumberton eliminated)

Championship

Bridge City vs Barbers Hill

Friday 7:00 pm, Tomball Little League

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

SECTION 2 JUNIOR TOURNAMENT

Championship

Kirbyville 20 Bridge City 1 (Bridge City eliminated)

SECTION 2 12U TOURNAMENT

Bridge City 13 Channelview 12 (Channelview eliminated)

Championship

Silsbee vs Bridge City

Friday 6:00 pm, Bridge City Little League