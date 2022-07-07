Kirbyville Junior All-Stars advance to Texas East State Tournament!

LUMBERTON, Texas — The Kirbyville Junior Softball All-Stars became the second local team to punch their ticket to the Texas East Tournament after beating Bridge City, 20-1.
The victory completed a Section 2 sweep for Kirbyville after they took game one, 20-2.
On the baseball side of things the Silsbee Intermediate All-Stars grabbed a win in the Texas East Baseball State opener, holding off Bastrop, 5-3.
They'll face the winner of West University and Needville Friday night in Houston at 8:00 pm.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
TEXAS EAST INTERMEDIATE TOURNAMENT
Silsbee 5 Bastrop 3
SECTION 2 JUNIOR TOURNAMENT
Bridge City 19 Barbers Hill 0 (Barbers Hill eliminated)
Championship
West End vs Bridge City
Friday 7:00 pm, Vidor Little League
SECTION 2 12U TOURNAMENT
Bridge City 12 Barbers Hill 0 (Barbers Hill eliminated)
Championship
West End vs Bridge City
Friday 7:00 pm, Bridge City Little League
SECTION 2 11U TOURNAMENT
West End 12 Montgomery 8 (Montgomery eliminated)
Championship
Bridge City vs West End
Friday 7:00 pm, Barbers Hill Little League
SECTION 2 10U TOURNAMENT
Barbers Hill 16 Lumberton 10 (Lumberton eliminated)
Championship
Bridge City vs Barbers Hill
Friday 7:00 pm, Tomball Little League
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
SECTION 2 JUNIOR TOURNAMENT
Championship
Kirbyville 20 Bridge City 1 (Bridge City eliminated)
SECTION 2 12U TOURNAMENT
Bridge City 13 Channelview 12 (Channelview eliminated)
Championship
Silsbee vs Bridge City
Friday 6:00 pm, Bridge City Little League
SECTION 2 11U TOURNAMENT
Channelview 12 Bridge City 9 (Bridge City eliminated)
Championship
Lumberton vs Channelview
Friday 6:00 pm, Bridge City Little League