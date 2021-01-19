Kirbyville basketball head coach Travis Williams wins 400th game

BEAUMONT, Texas — Kirbyville basketball head coach Travis Williams collected his 400th career victory after the Wildcats defeated Kountze, 46-42 on Friday night.
Prior to Kirbyville, Williams had successful stints at Kountze, Port Arthur Memorial and Silsbee. His run with the Tigers included two state tournament appearances.
"It feels great," Williams said. "Anytime you talk about 400 wins that's a milestone and a blessing. This is my 16th year as head coach and getting that 400th win at Kountze that says something in itself. The kids played hard, they didn't give up, they didn't quit, they just played and I'm proud of them."