SAN ANTONIO — According to KENS 5 Sports Director Joe Reinagel, New Braunfels High School product Kliff Kingsbury is no longer the head coach at Texas Tech.

Shouldnt come as much of a surprise, they gave him every opportunity https://t.co/fEhIr57jX6 — Joe Reinagel (@JoeKENS5) November 24, 2018

The San Antonio native spent six seasons in Lubbock, where he accrued a 35-40 record. In 2013, Kingsbury started his head coaching career with an 8-5 mark, but since then he has yet to earn more than seven wins in a season and has never won more than four games during a Big 12 conference schedule.

The Red Raiders began this season 5-2, but lost their final five games of the year to finish 5-7. As a result, Texas Tech is not eligible for a bowl game for the third time during his six seasons.

Texas Tech had quarterback issues during the 2018 campaign. Alan Bowman missed the final three games of the season while Jett Duffey missed a total of five games.

Texas Tech should be one of the top jobs entering the offseason as 2017 provided quite the coaching carousel.

