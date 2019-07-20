SAN MARCOS, Texas — Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre has sent an emotional video message to San Marcos burn survivor Zach Sutterfield, thanking him for sharing his story and inspiring others.

One year ago, Sutterfield suffered third-degree burns to 70% of his body in an apartment fire that killed five people. He also suffered a traumatic brain injury after jumping head-first from the second floor.

Sutterfield, who was 20 at the time of the incident, was given a 50% chance to live if he survived the first 72 hours.

In his story with KVUE on Friday, Sutterfield was pictured in a Favre Packers shirt, which caught the eye of the NFL Hall of Famer.

In a video posted to Facebook on Saturday, Favre said Sutterfield was an inspiration.

“I can only imagine what you’ve had to go through,” he said. “But I do believe that you’re going to lift so many people up – you’re going to inspire people, as well as yourself, to do things that they didn’t think were possible.”

Favre encouraged Sutterfield to “keep fighting, brother.”

“Bigger and better things are waiting for you. I really and truly believe that. You’re going to help so many people,” he said.

In a post to Sutterfield’s Recovery Page on Facebook, the family said the message was “amazing.”

“A big THANK YOU Brett Favre! Our family appreciates the love and support,” they wrote.

On Aug. 1, Sutterfield's page shared that Favre sent him a signed jersey.

Sutterfield has spent the past 12 months since the July 20, 2018, fire in recovery.

What happened that morning killed five college-aged students – Haley Michele Frizzell, 19; David Ortiz, 21; Dru Estes, 20; James Miranda, 23; and Belinda Moats, 21.

Authorities said they think the fire was intentionally set, but no arrests have been made.

