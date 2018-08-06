WASHINGTON (WUSA9)-- June 7 could be the most memorable day in D.C. sports.
Forty years ago today the Washington Bullets went on to defeat the Seattle SuperSonics in Game 7 of the NBA Finals for their only championship in franchise history.
And now, the Washington Capitals have won their first championship, too.
The Bullets Game 7 win was the first time a road team ever won Game 7 in the NBA Finals.
Not only will fans remember the Bullets winning the NBA championship in 1978 but also the Capitals for winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.
